‘Saturdays’ good for business

By Kurt Munz-Raper

STAFF WRITER

kmunz-raper@pntonline.com

Small Business Saturday deals are coming to Clovis and Portales this weekend to give residents a chance to support local businesses and the community.

Shane Grah, owner of Prairie Road’s Junqtiques in Clovis, is continuing his tradition of having a large sale at the store.

“Nothing crazy, just a big sale,” said Grah. “There’ll be a whole bunch of furniture and (other merchandise) at 25 percent off.”

Grah said items from the brand Rustic Enigma will be discounted at 25 percent off, and he was still determining discounts on furniture items Wednesday.

“It’s still kind of a growing thing but every year it seems a little bit better,” said Grah. “To me it’s better to support your community than it is to support nationwide chains. It’s better to help people in their community to put food on their table and send their kids to school than it is to buy a CEO another vacation home.”

The big sale theme continues with Bar G Western Wear in Portales.

“We usually put on a big sale — buy one get one half off,” said owner Buz Goodson. “It’s storewide. You can mix and match.”

Goodson said Bar G has been successful with Small Business Saturday following Black Friday.

“We’ve got a big store and we’re expecting a big turnover,” said Goodson. “We have a lot of small businesses here and we’re all for that.”

Eve’s Touch Children’s Boutique Owner Davina Jauregui said Small Business Saturday “is near and dear to my heart.”

“When you’re shopping small, you’re helping somebody build a dream,” said Jauregui. “We really appreciate it when someone gives locally.”

She said deals include “buy one and get one under $5,” as well as buy one, get one half-off and buy one, get one free from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We have stocking stuffers, leggings and toys. Anything from infant up to bigger children, a lot of stuff you can easily put in a stocking,” said Jauregui.

Landall Goolsby, owner of Landall’s Box Office and Sweetwaters in Portales, said the big promotion is $1 off previously viewed movies.

“(Small Business Saturday) keeps businesses local but most importantly it supports local taxes,” said Goolsby. “What is spent here stays here.”

Goolsby said the recently-opened Sweetwaters coffee shop is operating primarily on word-of-mouth and is still experimenting with menu items, but hopes to have the shop active in the next few years during Small Business Saturday.

“From this point forward, I want to keep our coffee shop invested in the community,” said Goolsby.