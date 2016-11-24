Pages past — Nov. 25

On this date …

1976: Deanna Williams, 5, whose grandfather lived on a farm west of Cannon Air Force Base, was featured with a pet turkey on the front page of the Clovis News-Journal.

The photo caption said Deanna and her siblings had named the turkey Tom and were adamant that Tom would not be featured at the family’s Thanksgiving meal.

1976: Herman Franks had been named manager of the Chicago Cubs.

Franks, 63, was the oldest manager in the Major Leagues.

He succeeded Jim Marshall, who was fired after a 75-87 season, finishing fourth in the National League East.

The Cubs had not won a World Series since 1908 and had not played in a World Series since 1945.

1966: The Worley Mills feed plant in Portales had sustained more than $200,000 in damages in a Thanksgiving Day fire.

Dick Worley said losses at the elevator included $100,000 worth of new equipment that had been installed just two months earlier.

Volunteer firefighters from Portales, Clovis and Dora “left their Thanksgiving dinners to battle the blaze, which at its height shot flames more than 200 feet into the air,” the Clovis News-Journal reported.

There were no injuries.

A week after the blaze, officials had still not determined its cause.



Pages Past is compiled by Editor David Stevens. For more regional history, check out his weblog at:

www.highplainsyesterdays.com