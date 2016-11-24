Empty stocking fund — Nov. 25

Today’s family in need: It seems there is an epidemic this year of grandparents raising grandkids. This single grandmother is raising grandchildren ages 5 to 14 from three different families. She has a total of nine children living with her.

“We have tried to help with the financial and spiritual needs of this extended family, but we can only do so much especially during the Christmas season,” said Salvation Army Corps Officer Lt. Kelly Berggren.

About the Empty Stocking Fund: The fund is a joint venture of the Salvation Army and The Eastern New Mexico News. The fund helps low-income families with toys, food and clothing.

How to help: The Eastern New Mexico News is accepting Empty Stocking Fund donations at its newspaper offices in Clovis (521 Pile St. or PO Box 1689, Clovis NM 88101) and Portales (101 E. First St. or PO Box 848, Portales NM 88130).

Envelopes should be clearly marked “Empty Stocking Fund.” Checks must be payable to The Salvation Army. Contributions will be forwarded to The Salvation Army.

— Information is supplied by Salvation Army Corps Officer Lt. Kelly Berggren