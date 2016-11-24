Albuquerque man dies in crash

STAFF REPORT

CLOVIS — An Albuquerque man was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash just north of the intersection of 21st and Thornton Streets.

Edward Altieri, 25, of Albuquerque, was unresponsive at the scene and later declared deceased at Plains Regional Medical Center.

Lt. Daron Roach of the Clovis Police Department said Altieri was in Clovis visiting family for the holidays, and the department had made contact with local relatives.

According to a CPD release:

• Police were dispatched to the single vehicle crash at 8:32 a.m. Altieri was the only occupant.

• Altieri’s vehicle was traveling north on Thornton Street and lost control after crossing the 21st Street intersection. The vehicle struck a utility pole and came to rest in the drainage ditch northwest of the intersection.

Roach did not know the car’s rate of speed, and said the crash was unrelated to a morning police chase in another part of the city.