Salvation Army preps for Empty Stocking Fund

STAFF REPORT

CLOVIS — The Salvation Army in Clovis is preparing once again to help local families in need during the Christmas season.

The organization has started fundraising for families in need through the Empty Stocking Fund.

“We have individuals that come to us for help but we can only help so much,” said Salvation Army Corps Officer Lt. Kelly Berggren. “We try to help 24 to 25 families that have very special needs that we alone can’t meet, so we reach out to the community.”

Berggren said the angel tree fundraiser will continue as well.

Residents can find tags at the North Plains Mall, Cannon Air Force Base, Central Baptist Church, Living Stones Church and the Curry County Courthouse, Berggren added.

These fundraisers are of course in addition to the kettles placed around town, he said. The Salvation Army also receives support from Plateau Wireless, who purchase gifts and donate to the organization.

“We raise money for our social services,” said Berggren. “We raise about 65 percent of our budget during the Christmas season.”

For the Empty Stocking Fund, Berggren said the Salvation Army raised $5,000 last year that went to families in need.

“People usually donate the money to us and then we’re able to meet the needs of those families,” said Berggren.

A common theme among Empty Stocking Fund requests is grandparents with fixed incomes needing help raising their grandchildren, Berggren said.

“That’s the bulk of the people that we’re trying to find extra help for,” said Berggren. “If we could see $7,500 this year that would be fantastic and go a long way helping the families in need.”

The Eastern New Mexico News will publish a story from a family in need daily until Christmas Eve when the Empty Stocking Fund takes place.