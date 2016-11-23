Police blotter — Nov. 24

Following is a sampling of calls received by dispatchers for Clovis police, Curry County sheriff and area fire stations:

Tuesday

• 5:48 a.m.: Breaking and entering, 1400 block of Thornton Street

• 8:37 a.m.: Runaway, 1800 block of East Brady Avenue

• 9:59 a.m.: Found property, 1900 block of North Thornton Street

• 10:39 a.m.: Theft of a credit card, 1300 block of Lea Street

• 10:57 a.m.: Following too close (muni), 900 block of Colonial Parkway

• 11:05 a.m.: Fraud, welfare, 2400 block of North Main Street

• 11:10 a.m.: Crossing/passing on double yellow, North Almond Tree Street/Nonpareil

• 11:33 a.m.: No drivers license (muni), 1900 block of North Thornton Street

• 11:39 a.m.: Failure to pay fines, 600 block of East 10th Street

• 3:11 p.m.: Probation violation (misdemeanor), 400 block of L. Casillas Boulevard

• 3:18 p.m.: Breaking and entering, 500 block of Oak Street

• 3:17 p.m.: Found property, 2500 block of North Main Street

• 3:35 p.m.: Improper backing/limitation on backing, 300 block North Connelly Street

• 4:41 p.m.: Runaway, 2900 block of Lore Street

• 4:58 p.m.: Report not required, 3400 block of Lore Street

• 5:32 p.m.: Careless driving (muni), 21st Street/Thornton Street

• 8:20 p.m.: Burglary (auto), 1700 block Mabry Drive

• 8:31 p.m.: Failure to pay fines, 200 block of Rencher Street

Wednesday

• 12:28 a.m.: Shoplifting up to $500, 700 block of East First Street

• 1:11 a.m.: Found property, 1000 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Jail Log

The following were booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center:

Tuesday

• Scott Smith, 41, driving under the influence of liquor (impaired, 2nd), speeding (over 11-15), possession of marijuana (one ounce or less)

• Brannon O. Luscombe, 31, no seat belts

• Eddie Rodriguez, 28, failure to appear on misdemeanor charge, probation violation, failure to pay fines, out of state fugitive (two counts)

• Martin Caballero, 21, probation violation

• Frank Howard, 36, failure to appear on misdemeanor charge

• Carlos Sanchez-Trillo, 27, robbery, false imprisonment, battery against a household member

• Harvey Whitley, 40, statute unknown

• Racheal Carabajal, 25, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Milton Nunez-Romero, 36, battery, criminal sexual contact of a minor in the third degree (child under 13)

• David Merck, 69, warrant failure to appear

• Celestino J. Lopez, 32, criminal trespass, failure to pay fines

• Shanee Wilcox, 34, failure to pay fines

Wednesday

• Mario Martinez, 31, shoplifting ($100 or less)

The following were released from the Curry County Adult Detention Center:

Tuesday

• Elias Cantu, 27

• Dominique Lopez, 33

• Manuel Duran, 22

• Paul Gonzales, 35

• Narcizo Soto, 18

• Kaleaf Gardley, 33

• Jacob Ratigan, 20

• Maria Olivas, 31

• Gabriel T. Sosa, 22

• Scott Smith, 41

• Brannon O. Luscombe, 31

Wednesday

• Florencio Moncayo, 35

• Celestino J. Lopez, 32

• Mario Martinez, 31

— Compiled by Clovis staff