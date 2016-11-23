Police blotter — Nov. 24

Following is a sampling of calls received by dispatchers for Clovis police, Curry County sheriff and area fire stations:
Tuesday
• 5:48 a.m.: Breaking and entering, 1400 block of Thornton Street
• 8:37 a.m.: Runaway, 1800 block of East Brady Avenue
• 9:59 a.m.: Found property, 1900 block of North Thornton Street
• 10:39 a.m.: Theft of a credit card, 1300 block of Lea Street
• 10:57 a.m.: Following too close (muni), 900 block of Colonial Parkway
• 11:05 a.m.: Fraud, welfare, 2400 block of North Main Street
• 11:10 a.m.: Crossing/passing on double yellow, North Almond Tree Street/Nonpareil
• 11:33 a.m.: No drivers license (muni), 1900 block of North Thornton Street
• 11:39 a.m.: Failure to pay fines, 600 block of East 10th Street
• 3:11 p.m.: Probation violation (misdemeanor), 400 block of L. Casillas Boulevard
• 3:18 p.m.: Breaking and entering, 500 block of Oak Street
• 3:17 p.m.: Found property, 2500 block of North Main Street
• 3:35 p.m.: Improper backing/limitation on backing, 300 block North Connelly Street
• 4:41 p.m.: Runaway, 2900 block of Lore Street
• 4:58 p.m.: Report not required, 3400 block of Lore Street
• 5:32 p.m.: Careless driving (muni), 21st Street/Thornton Street
• 8:20 p.m.: Burglary (auto), 1700 block Mabry Drive
• 8:31 p.m.: Failure to pay fines, 200 block of Rencher Street
Wednesday
• 12:28 a.m.: Shoplifting up to $500, 700 block of East First Street
• 1:11 a.m.: Found property, 1000 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Jail Log
The following were booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center:
Tuesday
• Scott Smith, 41, driving under the influence of liquor (impaired, 2nd), speeding (over 11-15), possession of marijuana (one ounce or less)
• Brannon O. Luscombe, 31, no seat belts
• Eddie Rodriguez, 28, failure to appear on misdemeanor charge, probation violation, failure to pay fines, out of state fugitive (two counts)
• Martin Caballero, 21, probation violation
• Frank Howard, 36, failure to appear on misdemeanor charge
• Carlos Sanchez-Trillo, 27, robbery, false imprisonment, battery against a household member
• Harvey Whitley, 40, statute unknown
• Racheal Carabajal, 25, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Milton Nunez-Romero, 36, battery, criminal sexual contact of a minor in the third degree (child under 13)
• David Merck, 69, warrant failure to appear
• Celestino J. Lopez, 32, criminal trespass, failure to pay fines
• Shanee Wilcox, 34, failure to pay fines
Wednesday
• Mario Martinez, 31, shoplifting ($100 or less)
The following were released from the Curry County Adult Detention Center:
Tuesday
• Elias Cantu, 27
• Dominique Lopez, 33
• Manuel Duran, 22
• Paul Gonzales, 35
• Narcizo Soto, 18
• Kaleaf Gardley, 33
• Jacob Ratigan, 20
• Maria Olivas, 31
• Gabriel T. Sosa, 22
• Scott Smith, 41
• Brannon O. Luscombe, 31
Wednesday
• Florencio Moncayo, 35
• Celestino J. Lopez, 32
• Mario Martinez, 31
