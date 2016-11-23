Pages past — Nov. 24

On this date …

1976: Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Franklin were going to be without a kitchen for Thanksgiving.

A fire, likely caused by a malfunctioning water heater, resulted in about $8,000 worth of damage to their home east of Melrose.

No one was home when the fire began. Mrs. Franklin was returning home about 2 p.m., found the kitchen ablaze, and drove into Melrose to notify the fire department.

Seven volunteers battled the fire for about 90 minutes before it was contained.

Fire Chief Don Hightower said the entire house sustained smoke and water damage.

1971: Clovis’ Cameo Elementary School had been formally dedicated in a ceremony led by Superintendent Vernon Mills and school board President Billy N. Williams.

Sixth-grader Jennifer Evertsen received a symbolic key from teacher Danny Burnett.

Construction costs totaled $729,343 and the building would accommodate 500 students, the Clovis News-Journal reported.

1966: White’s was advertising children’s Christmas gifts at “money-saving prices.”

Suggestions included a 17-piece tea set for 66 cents, a 16-inch sidewalk bike for $29, a doll carriage for $2.33, a junior holster set for 73 cents and a Daisy air rifle for $4.44.

Pages Past is compiled by Editor David Stevens. For more regional history, check out his weblog at:

www.highplainsyesterdays.com