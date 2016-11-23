Meetings calendar — Nov. 24

Thursday

• Clovis City Commission — 5:15 p.m. at Clovis-Carver Public Library, north annex, 701 N. Main St., Clovis. Information: 575-769-7828

Monday

• Clovis Commission on Older Adults — 3 p.m., Assembly Room at Clovis City Hall, 321 N. Connelly. Information: 575-769-7828.

Tuesday

• Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority — 6 p.m. workshop and town hall meeting at the Portales Memorial Building, 207. E. Seventh St., Poratles. Information: 575-356-6662.

This calendar is a daily listing of area public meetings. To place an item on the calendar, call the newsroom at 575-763-6991 or e-mail: mmontgomery@cnjonline.com