Holiday closures

The following businesses and offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday:

• City of Portales offices — Thursday-Friday

• City of Clovis offices — Thursday-Friday

• District Court — Wednesday-Friday

• Eastern New Mexico University — Wednesday-Friday

• Clovis Community College — Wednesday through Friday

• Fire Department Administrative Offices — Thursday-Friday

• First Financial Credit Union — Thursday

• James Polk Stone Community Bank — Noon Wednesday-Thursday

• Magistrate Court — Noon Wednesday-Friday

• Municipal Court — Thursday-Nov. 28

• New Mexico Bank and Trust — Thursday

• Portales Animal Shelter — Wednesday-Friday

• Portales Area Transit — Thursday-Friday

• Eastern New Mexico News (Clovis and Portales offices) — Thursday

• Portales Police Department Administration — Wednesday-Friday

• Portales Post Office — Thursday

• Portales Public Library — Thursday-Saturday

• Portales Recreation Center — Thursday

• Curry County Administrative Offices — Thursday-Friday

• Curry County Sheriff’s Office Administration — Thursday-Friday

• Roosevelt County Administrative Offices — Thursday-Friday

• Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office Administration — Thursday-Friday

• U.S. Bank — Thursday

• Wells Fargo — Thursday

• Western Bank — Thursday

