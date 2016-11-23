Events calendar — Nov. 24

Today

• Community Thanksgiving Banquet — 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lighthouse Mission, 407 L Casillas St., Clovis.

Information: 575-769-7775

• Pep Annual Thanksgiving Festival — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at St. Philip Neri Parish Hall, Pep. Cost: $12 adult plates, $6 children under 6. Takeout available. All proceeds benefit the church. Information: 806-786-1572

• Portales Community Outreach Thanksgiving dinner — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Memorial Building, Portales. Cost: Free. Deliveries available for homebound. Information: 575-693-3319

Friday

• Delk Band Thanksgiving Dance — 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at Curry County Fairgrounds Pavilion, Clovis. Admission: $10. Information: 575-935-7000

• Santa Cop Toy Drive — 9 a.m.–5 p.m. at the Portales Walmart. Toy donations will go to local children in need for Christmas through the Portales Police Department’s Santa Cop program. Information: 575-356-4404

Saturday

• Craft and Bake Sale — 9 a.m. at Living Word Church of God, 3719 East 21st Street, Clovis. A Christian Woman’s Connection event. Information: 575-693-3381

Monday

• Produce for the People — 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. at Curry County Events Center, Clovis. A Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico event. Information: 575-763-6130

• Stitch Addicts quilting lesson — 1:30 p.m. at Clovis-Carver Library. Registration required. Information: 575-763-9687

Tuesday

• Books & Babies — 10:30 a.m. at Portales Public Library for ages 0-3. Book: Kitty Cat Kisses. Information: 575-356-3940

• Afterschool STEAM — 4:30 p.m. at Portales Public Library for grades K-6. Activity: Play your way. Information: 575-356-3940

• Juried Student Art Show reception — 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. in the Eula Mae Edwards Museum and Gallery at Clovis Community College, Clovis. Admission: Free. Information: 575-769-4956

• Family game night — 6 p.m. at Clovis-Carver Library. Information: 575-769-7840

Wednesday

• Preschool story time — 10:30 a.m. at Portales Public Library. Book: Birds of a Feather. Information: 575-356-3940

• Tween program — 4:30 p.m. at Portales Public Library for ages 9-12. Game: Kinect Sports Heroes. Information: 575-356-3940

Ongoing

• Artist of the Month — Pintores Art League Group, winter theme, Clovis-Carver Public Library. Information: 575-769-7840

• Comics! Comic Book Art exhibit — Through Dec. 9 by Josh Lee, ENMU art alumnus, guest artist at ENMU’s Runnels Gallery, Golden Library, Portales. Information: 575-562-1011

• Juried Student Art Show — Through Jan. 13 in Eula Mae Edwards Museum and Gallery at CCC. Information: 575-769-4956

