Clovis man booked on sex charges

CLOVIS — A Clovis man has been charged with sexual contact of a child.

Milton Nunez-Romero, 42, was booked at the Curry County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday, according to an arrest affidavit obtained Wednesday.

He remained there on a $10,000 cash-only bond for the charges of criminal sexual contact and battery. It was not immediately known if Nunez-Romero had an attorney.

The affidavit states the victim, 12, was playing at her aunt’s house with a friend before Nunez-Romero assaulted her.

The victim and relatives spoke with investigators on Oct. 25 and Oct. 27.