Weekly New Mexico fishing report — Nov. 22

This fishing report, provided by Bill Dunn and the Department of Game and Fish, has been generated from the best information available from area officers and anglers. Conditions encountered after the report is compiled may differ, as stream, lake and weather conditions alter fish and angler activities.

Northeast

Cimarron River — Stream flow below Eagle Nest on Monday was .42 cfs. We had no reports from anglers this week.

Conchas Lake — Fishing was fair using 3-inch straight-tail grubs and leach patterns for walleye. A few were also caught by anglers using spoons and blade baits. Fishing was slow to fair using crawdad imitations, jigs and grubs for smallmouth bass. We had no other reports.

Cowles Ponds — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Eagle Rock Lake — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Eagle Nest Lake — Bank fishing was fair using PowerBait and homemade dough baits for trout. Kokanee snagging was reported as spotty at best. The boat docks have been taken removed for the winter months.

Gallinas River — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Hopewell Lake — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Alice — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Maloya — Fishing was good using PowerBait for trout. Fishing pressure was very light.

Los Pinos River — Fishing was fair to good using San Juan worms, streamers and salmon eggs for trout.

Monastery Lake — Fishing was good using prince nymphs, PowerBait, salmon eggs and worms under a bobber for trout.

Pecos River — Stream flow on Monday was 35 cfs. Trout fishing was good using San Juan worms, egg patterns, prince nymphs, salmon eggs, PowerBait and worms.

Red River — Stream flow below the hatchery on Monday was 48 cfs. Fishing was fair using salmon eggs, PowerBait, copper John Barrs and small spoons for trout.

Rio Grande — Stream flow on Monday at the Taos Junction Bridge was 540 cfs. Fishing was good using San Juan worms, wooly buggers, PowerBait and worms for trout. Action slowed with the higher flows. We had no other reports.

Rio Hondo — Stream flow near Valdez on Monday was 9.6 cfs. Fishing was slow to fair using worms for trout.

Rio Pueblo — Stream flow at Penasco on Monday was 11 cfs. We had no reports from anglers this week.

Santa Barbara River — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Santa Cruz Reservoir — Fishing was slow to fair using PowerBait, spinners and salmon egg marshmallow combinations for trout.

Shuree Ponds — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Springer Lake — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake — Fishing was fair using PowerBait and salmon eggs for trout. Fishing pressure was very light.

Stubblefield Lake — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Ute Lake — Fishing was fair to good using blade baits in 40 to 50 feet of water for walleye. Fishing for white bass was good if you could find a school. They were also in about 40 feet of water and were taken on spoons and blade baits. Fishing for smallmouth bass and largemouth bass was slow. Fishing for catfish was fair using stink bait in about 25 feet of water. We had no other reports. The surface temp was in the mid to high 50s.

Winsor Creek — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Northwest

Abiquiu Lake — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Animas River — Water flow near Aztec on Monday morning was 304 cfs. We had no reports from anglers this week.

Albuquerque Area Drains — Fishing was good using PowerBait, worms under a bobber, salmon eggs, small midge patterns, copper John Barrs and small streamers for trout. We had good reports from the Albuquerque Drain, Albuquerque Drain (south), Belen Drain, Corrales Drain and Peralta Drain.

Bluewater Lake — Fishing was good using PowerBait, homemade dough bait, salmon eggs, worms and spinners for trout. We had no other reports.

Brazos River — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Canjilon Lakes — Closed by the U.S. Forest Service until further notice due to danger from falling trees. The lakes will not reopen in 2016.

Chama River — Monday morning water flows below El Vado and Abiquiu were 204 cfs and 249 cfs respectively. Fishing below El Vado was very good using San Juan worms, black sculpins, copper John Barrs, prince nymphs, wooly buggers, Panther Martins, Fisher Chick spinners, small jigs, worms, PowerBait and salmon eggs for brown, cutthroat and rainbow trout. Fishing below Abiquiu was good using wooly buggers, copper John Barrs, egg patterns, San Juan worms and worms for rainbow and brown trout.

Cochiti Lake — Fishing was slow with just an occasional smallmouth bass, walleye and white bass caught by anglers using spinner baits, jigs and crank baits.

El Vado Lake — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Fenton Lake — Fishing was fair using Pistol Petes, gold spoons, PowerBait and worms for trout.

Heron Lake — Fishing from the bank was slow with just a few rainbow trout caught by angler using PowerBait. Salmon snagging may already be over.

Jackson Lake — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Jemez Waters — Stream flow on the Jemez River near Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 27 cfs. Fishing on the Jemez was very good using salmon eggs, San Juan worms and copper John Barrs for trout. We had no reports from other streams in the area.

Lake Farmington — We had no reports from anglers this week. Nonmotorized watercraft are now allowed on Lake Farmington. Fees are $50 for the season or $5 daily.

Manzano Lake — Fishing was good using PowerBait, salmon eggs, salmon egg marshmallow combinations and Gulp eggs for trout.

Navajo Lake — Fishing was slow to fair using senkos, swim baits and small plastic worms for smallmouth bass and largemouth bass. Fishing was fair using swim baits for northern pike. We had no other reports. The Pine Main boat ramp and the surrounding 150-foot area is closed to anglers during the salmon snagging season.

San Gregorio Lake — We had no reports from anglers.

San Juan River — Stream flow on Monday morning was 380 cfs. Trout fishing through the quality waters section was fair to good using midge emergers, bunny leeches, chocolate and gray foam wing emergers, bead-head pheasant tail nymphs and olive BWOs. Fishing through the bait section was good using San Juan worms, gold spoons, jerk baits, PowerBait, worms and salmon eggs for trout.

Seven Springs Brood Pond — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Tingley Beach — Fishing at the Central and Youth Ponds was very good using PowerBait, salmon eggs, San Juan worms and worms for trout. A few trout were also caught by anglers using spinners and small spoons. Fishing at the Bob Gerding Catch and Release Pond was fair to good using San Juan worms, leech patterns and small streamers. We had no other reports.

Trout Lakes — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest

Alumni Pond — Fishing was very good using red PowerBait, gray mayflies and parachute light Cahills.

Bear Canyon Lake — Fishing was slow to fair using PowerBait for trout. We had no other reports.

Bill Evans Lake — Fishing was good using PowerBait, Pistol Petes and salmon eggs for trout. We had no other reports.

Caballo Lake — Fishing was slow for all species. Fishing pressure was light.

Elephant Butte Lake — Fishing was slow to fair using swim baits, worms, senkos, jigs and grubs for smallmouth bass and largemouth bass. Fishing was fair using grubs and blade baits for white bass and an occasional walleye. Night fishing for catfish was fair using liver and homemade dough bait. We had no other reports.

Escondida Lake — Fishing was good using PowerBait, salmon eggs and Pistol Petes for trout. We had no other reports.

Gila River — Stream flow on Monday morning was 80 cfs. We had no reports from anglers this week.

Glenwood Pond — Fishing was very good using PowerBait for trout.

Lake Roberts — Fishing was fair using PowerBait and worms for trout. We had no other reports.

Percha Dam — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Quemado Lake — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Grande — Stream flow below Elephant Butte Monday morning was 0.46 cfs. Fishing was good using PowerBait, worms and salmon eggs for trout. We had no other reports.

Snow Lake — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Young Pond — Fishing was good using PowerBait and salmon eggs for trout.

Southeast

Alto Lake — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Bataan Lake — Fishing was fair to good using spinners, Pistol Petes, PowerBait and salmon eggs for trout.

Black River — Stream flow at Malaga on Monday was 8.8 cfs. Fishing was fair to good using PowerBait, salmon eggs and small spoons for trout.

Blue Hole Park Pond — Fishing was good using PowerBait, worms and salmon eggs for trout. We had no other reports.

Bonito Lake — Closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage.

Bosque Redondo Lake — Fishing was fair to good using PowerBait, salmon eggs, copper John Barrs and spinners for trout.

Bottomless Lakes — Fishing at Ink Well and Pasture lakes was good using PowerBait, salmon eggs and Pistol Petes under a bubble for trout.

Brantley Lake — Anglers are required to catch and release all fish here as high levels of pesticides have been found in some fish. Fishing was fair to good using grubs, senkos, plastic worms and crank baits for largemouth bass and white bass. We had no other reports.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake — Fishing was fair to good using PowerBait and salmon eggs for trout. We had no other reports.

Chaparral Park Lake — Fishing was very good using PowerBait and homemade dough bait for trout. We had no other reports.

El Rito Creek — Fishing was good using PowerBait, worms, wooly buggers and salmon eggs for trout. We had no other reports.

Eunice Lake — Fishing was fair using PowerBait, salmon eggs and worms for trout.

Green Meadow Lake — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Greene Acres Lake — Fishing was fair to good using PowerBait, salmon eggs, spinners and small spoons for trout.

Grindstone Reservoir — Fishing was fair to good using PowerBait and salmon eggs for trout. We had no other reports.

Jal Lake — Fishing was fair using PowerBait and worms for trout.

Lake Van — Fishing was fair to good using spoons, PowerBait, salmon eggs and salmon egg marshmallow combinations for trout. We had no other reports.

Oasis Park Lake — Fishing was good using PowerBait and worms for trout.

Pecos River — Stream flow below Sumner Lake on Monday was 15 cfs. Trout fishing below Sumner Lake was good for anglers using egg patterns, PowerBait and salmon eggs. We had no other reports.

Perch Lake — Fishing was fair to good using salmon eggs and PowerBait for trout. We had no other reports.

Ruidoso River — Stream flow at Hollywood on Monday was 5.7 cfs. Fishing was slow to fair using salmon eggs for trout.

Santa Rosa Lake — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Sumner Lake — Fishing was slow. Fishing pressure was very light.

