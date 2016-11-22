Police blotter — Nov. 23

Following is a sampling of calls received by dispatchers for Clovis police, Curry County sheriff and area fire stations:
Monday
• 8:50 a.m.: Shooting at/from a motor vehicle, 300 block of North Connelly Street
• 8:50 a.m.: Criminal damage up to $1,000, 1100 block of Sandia Drive
• 9:51 a.m.: Fail to yield left turn, Prince Street/Llano Estacado
• 10:14 a.m.: Larceny over $500, 1200 block of West Yucca Avenue
• 10:39 a.m.: Improper lane change, 2500 block of Prince Street
• 4:59 p.m.: Burglary (auto), 800 block of Hull Street
• 5:45 p.m.: Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, 1800 block of Fairfield Avenue
• 6:06 p.m.: Burglary (residence), 800 block of East Brady Avenue
• 7:57 p.m.: Resisting, evading, obstructing officer, 200 block of North Main Street
Tuesday
• 5:48 a.m.: Breaking and entering, 1400 block of Thornton Street
Jail Log
The following were booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center:
Monday
• Danny R. Wilson, 55, probation violation
• Misty Schillings, 34, no proof of insurance
• Shawn Burke, 44, battery against a household member
• Joseph M. Torres, 37, criminal trespass
• Raul Venegas, 25, possession of a controlled substance (felony – narcotic drug), failure to pay fines
• Gabriel T. Sosa, 22, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer (arrest), concealing identity
• Darnell James, 43, failure to pay fines
Tuesday
• Scott Smith, 41, driving under the influence of liquor (impaired)(2nd), speeding (over 11-15), possession of marijuana (one ounce or less)
The following were released from the Curry County Adult Detention Center:
Monday
• Byron Etcitty, 31
• Steve D. Perry, 22
• Nickie Lopez, 35
• Jesus Villa, 28
• Danny R. Wilson, 55
• Shawn Burke, 44
• Joseph M. Torres, 37
Tuesday
• Gabriel T. Sosa, 22
• Scott Smith, 41
— Compiled by Clovis staff