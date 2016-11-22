Police blotter — Nov. 23

Following is a sampling of calls received by dispatchers for Clovis police, Curry County sheriff and area fire stations:

Monday

• 8:50 a.m.: Shooting at/from a motor vehicle, 300 block of North Connelly Street

• 8:50 a.m.: Criminal damage up to $1,000, 1100 block of Sandia Drive

• 9:51 a.m.: Fail to yield left turn, Prince Street/Llano Estacado

• 10:14 a.m.: Larceny over $500, 1200 block of West Yucca Avenue

• 10:39 a.m.: Improper lane change, 2500 block of Prince Street

• 4:59 p.m.: Burglary (auto), 800 block of Hull Street

• 5:45 p.m.: Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, 1800 block of Fairfield Avenue

• 6:06 p.m.: Burglary (residence), 800 block of East Brady Avenue

• 7:57 p.m.: Resisting, evading, obstructing officer, 200 block of North Main Street

Tuesday

• 5:48 a.m.: Breaking and entering, 1400 block of Thornton Street

Jail Log

The following were booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center:

Monday

• Danny R. Wilson, 55, probation violation

• Misty Schillings, 34, no proof of insurance

• Shawn Burke, 44, battery against a household member

• Joseph M. Torres, 37, criminal trespass

• Raul Venegas, 25, possession of a controlled substance (felony – narcotic drug), failure to pay fines

• Gabriel T. Sosa, 22, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer (arrest), concealing identity

• Darnell James, 43, failure to pay fines

Tuesday

• Scott Smith, 41, driving under the influence of liquor (impaired)(2nd), speeding (over 11-15), possession of marijuana (one ounce or less)

The following were released from the Curry County Adult Detention Center:

Monday

• Byron Etcitty, 31

• Steve D. Perry, 22

• Nickie Lopez, 35

• Jesus Villa, 28

• Danny R. Wilson, 55

• Shawn Burke, 44

• Joseph M. Torres, 37

Tuesday

• Gabriel T. Sosa, 22

• Scott Smith, 41

— Compiled by Clovis staff