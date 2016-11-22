Clovis man pleads not guilty in murder case

By Douglas Clark

Staff Writer

dclark@cnjonline.com

CLOVIS — A Clovis man entered a not guilty plea in district court Tuesday on the heels of a grand jury returning a second-degree murder indictment against him in connection with an October fight that left a man dead.

Ricky Goodman, 42, was arraigned via video conference from the Curry County Adult Detention Center before Judge Matt Chandler while being represented by Anthony Filosa. Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Stover is representing the state in the case.

“The defendant is charged by one count with a grand jury indictment of second-degree murder filed Oct. 28, 2016, alleging on or about Oct. 18, 2016, in Curry County, New Mexico, the defendant killed Jimmy Stotts and the defendant knew that his actions created the strong probability of death or great bodily harm ” he said.

Stover said a second-degree felony resulting in death is punishable by up to 15 years in the Department of Corrections and a fine of $17,500. He said he anticipates the trial will be three days in length.

Filosa said he was standing in for public defenders Chandler Blair and Jocelyn Garrison, who will represent Goodman.

“On behalf of Mr. Goodman, he’s asserting his right to a speedy trial,” Filosa said. “As far as conditions of release, due to the nature of this case, we’re not asking you to address conditions of release at this time. Mr. Blair and Ms. Garrison will file a motion with the court asking to address conditions of release.”

Stover’s request the court set the matter for a status conference in the next 30 days to allow Blair and Garrison to be present to discuss trial settings and dates was granted by Chandler, who also advised Goodman of his rights during the proceedings.

According to a criminal complaint filed Oct. 18, 2016, in magistrate court:

• At 12:08 a.m., Oct. 18, 2016, the Clovis Police Department received a 911 call that there was a “man down,” identified as Stotts, 61.

• Curry County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, a trailer on the 1800 block of East Howard. Wilma Stotts said her son, Goodman, stabbed her husband.

• Stotts died shortly after an ambulance arrived on scene.

• A man named Calvin Jaramillo, who was asked to move his truck during the event, told a deputy there was a knife in the front seat that wasn’t his. The knife, which had a reddish brown stain on the handle, was recovered in the event it was connected to the incident. Jaramillo said he lived in a garage by the trailer and that Goodman and Jimmy Stotts had argued.

• Goodman was located about 1:40 p.m., Oct. 18, at a house a few blocks southeast of the East Howard location and taken into custody without incident. Goodman told police there was an argument, which eventually turned physical, about using his credit card to get money for drugs.