Roosevelt sheriff’s office investigated

PORTALES — New Mexico State Police have completed an investigation related to the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office, NMSP confirmed on Monday.

The undisclosed investigation lasted about two weeks, State Police Sgt. Patrick Bucksath said.

“We did start an investigation on the sheriff’s office about two weeks ago at the request of the (District Attorney’s) office,” Bucksath said. “We have now completed that investigation and are about to present the results to the D.A.’s office to see if they would like to proceed with charges.”

Bucksath declined to reveal the nature of the investigation.

District Attorney Andrea Reeb referred phone calls to Bucksath on Monday.

County Manager Amber Hamilton declined to comment on behalf of the county on Monday.

Recent allegations against the sheriff’s office include public defenders Evan Arendell and Chris Christensen accusing Roosevelt County Sheriff Malin Parker of making a false statement in the arrest affidavits of Armando Pena and Antonio Salguero, both arrested at the same time on drug trafficking charges.

The family of Irisema Hernandez — another alleged drug trafficking offender — has also threatened the county with a lawsuit, claiming sheriff’s deputies violated the New Mexico Safe Pursuit Act while pursuing Hernandez and driver, Eduardo Lopez. The pursuit resulted in the death of Hernandez, who officials alleged was fleeing because she’d violated her conditions of release.

Parker could not be reached for comment on Monday.