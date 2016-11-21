Police blotter — Nov. 22

Following is a sampling of calls received by dispatchers for Clovis police, Curry County sheriff and area fire stations:

Friday

• 1:14 a.m.: Concealing identity, 300 block of East Fifth Street.

• 1:31 a.m.: Breaking and entering, 1600 block of North Main Street.

• 1:36 a.m.: Battery, 300 block of East Fifth Street.

• 7:48 a.m.: Improper backing / limitation on backing, Prince Street and Forrest Park Drive.

• 7:48 a.m.: Shooting at / from a motor vehicle, 200 block of West Plaza Drive.

• 8:27 a.m.: Failure to pay fines, 300 block of North Connelly Street.

• 8:29 a.m.: Battery, 500 block of North Lea Street.

• 9:44 a.m.: Burglary (auto), Grand Avenue and Ash Street.

• 10:13 a.m.: Failure to comply with conditions of release, 800 block of Mitchell Street.

• 10:39 a.m.: Failure to appear, 1900 block of Weeden Drive.

• 11 a.m.: Shoplifting up to $500, 2300 block of East Llano Estacado Boulevard.

• 1:24 p.m.: Abandoned vehicle, 1000 block of Gidding Street.

• 3:15 p.m.: Issuing worthless checks, 200 block of West Llano Estacado Boulevard.

• 3:30 p.m.: Shoplifting, 3700 block of North Prince Street.

• 4:23 p.m.: Failure to yield stop sign, Grand Avenue and Sycamore Street.

• 5:16 p.m.: Following too close, 1600 block of North Prince Street.

• 6:22 p.m.: Driving on right required, 2100 block of West Manana Boulevard.

• 8:11 p.m.: Shoplifting, 2200 block of West Grand Avenue.

Saturday

• 12:10 a.m.: Criminal damage up to $1,000, 1000 block of East Seventh Street.

• 12:10 a.m.: Failure to appear, 1300 block of Rencher Street.

• 1:24 a.m.: Driving under the influence, 2200 block of Axtell Street.

• 2:54 a.m.: Possession of marijuana, 14th Street and Kingston Place.

• 4:07 a.m.: Assault on a household member, 3500 block of Sheridan Street.

• 5:13 a.m.: Burglary (commercial), 100 block of East 21st Street.

• 6:14 a.m.: Burglary (commercial), 1200 block of West 21st Street.

• 7:28 a.m.: Possession of stolen vehicle, Second and Sheldon streets.

• 9:22 a.m.: Burglary — attempted forcible entry, 2200 block of North Main Street.

• 9:24 a.m.: Lost property, 1500 block of Claremont Terrace.

• 10:06 a.m.: Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, 300 block of East Fifth Street.

• 10:13 a.m.: Battery on a household member, 600 block of East 13th Street.

• 11:52 a.m.: Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, 300 block of West 10th Street.

• 12:57 p.m.: Failure to yield stop sign, 21st and Prince streets.

• 1:20 p.m.: Burglary (residence), 1300 block of West 15th Street.

• 2:09 p.m.: Burglary (residence), 400 block of Innsdale Terrace.

• 3:16 p.m.: Criminal damage, 900 block of Rencher Street.

• 4:42 p.m.: Burglary (residence), 1300 block of West 15th Street.

• 5:46 p.m.: Careless driving, Humphrey Road and Seventh Street.

• 6:42 p.m.: Shoplifting, 1900 block of North Prince Street.

• 7:19 p.m.: Shoplifting, 1900 block of North Prince Street.

• 9:20 p.m.: Burglary (residence), 1900 block of Howard Street.

• 10:16 p.m.: Possession of marijuana, Grand Avenue and Prince Street.

Sunday

• 12:32 a.m.: Fleeing a law enforcement officer, Ninth and Connelly streets.

• 12:47 a.m.: Battery on a household member, 1200 block of Hondo Street.

• 10:24 a.m.: Improper backing/limitation on backing, 200 block of West Yucca Avenue.

• 12:56 p.m.: Shooting at/from a motor vehicle, 1000 block of Wallace Street.

• 2:23 p.m.: Careless driving, 200 block of West Seventh Street.

• 2:46 p.m.: Larceny, 1500 block of South Prince Street.

• 3:46 p.m.: Failure to appear, 300 block of North Connelly Street.

• 5:41 p.m.: Battery on a household member, 500 block of East Llano Estacado Boulevard.

• 5:29 p.m.: Breaking and entering, 300 block of Remuda Drive.

• 7:08 p.m.: Attempt to commit a felony, 1100 block of Parkland Drive.

• 7:44 p.m.: Criminal damage up to $1,000, 300 block of Innsdale Terrace.

Monday

• 12:25 a.m.: Information report, 1000 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Jail log

The following were booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center:

Saturday

• Mariah Hall, 24, expired registration plate.

• James Taylor, 29, driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or any drug (.08 or above).

• Corey Kelm, 27, battery, battery against household member.

• Christopher Lee, 21, contempt of court, criminal damage to the property of a household member (under $1,000), child abuse — negligent cause (no death or great bodily harm).

Sunday

• Willie C. Greene, 29, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building (personal injury), aggravated stalking (violation of protection order), child abuse — negligent cause (no death or great bodily harm), criminal damage to property (under $1,000), aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (felony — narcotic drug), resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Paul E. Gutierrez, 25, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident (property damage), driving while license suspended or revoked, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer (service of process), criminal damage to property (under $1,000), resisting, evading or obstructing an officer (arrest), criminal damage to the property of a household member (under $1,000).

• Nickie Lopez, 35, failure to appear on misdemeanor charge.

• Raymond Cortez, 53, attempt to commit a felony, to wit: Residential burglary, criminal damage to property (under $1,000).

• Jesus Villa, 28, harassment.

The following were released from the Curry County Adult Detention Center on Saturday:

• Angelica M. Vega, 21

• Mariah Hall, 24

• James Taylor, 29

— Compiled by Clovis staff