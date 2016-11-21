Pages past — Nov. 22

On this date …

1971: A 21-year-old man, in court to plead guilty to a burglary in Melrose, escaped from deputies and avoided capture for the next three hours.

Charles Malott was found hiding under a large wicker basket in a shed behind a home at 1012 Sheldon St. in Clovis.

The homeowner said she noticed something was not right when she saw the basket where her cat slept had been turned upside down.

1961: Bill Smith, the manager of Clovis’ Sears & Roebuck store, was scheduled to present a program at Melrose schools: “Dangers of Communism.”

The program was slated to include a film: “Communism on the Map.”

1961: Clovis’ Gold Lantern Lounge had announced plans to open at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Its Speck’s Package Store would be open all day for holiday customers’ convenience.

