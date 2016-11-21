Meetings watch: Clovis City Commission

The following were actions taken at the Clovis City Commission meeting Monday at the Clovis-Carver Public Library:

• Commissioners held an executive session to discuss limited personal matters to complaint pursuant to 10-15-1H.

No action was taken.

• Clovis Police Department Chief Doug Ford addressed commissioners and the audience about public safety during the holidays.

Reminders from Ford included designating a driver if intoxicated, lock cars and houses, make sure someone is at home if receiving a package and to report suspicious activity to police officers.

• Clovis-Carver Library Director Margaret Hinchee reported the library received $25,000 from the Carver Trust to refurbish library furniture.

• Clovis Mayor David Landsford and commissioners proclaimed Nov. 21 as the Clovis Wildcat Marching Band Day.

Landsford praised the work of the Clovis Wildcat band and said their hard work is “well noted.”

“I always hear that it’s the pride of eastern New Mexico,” said Landsford. “I think it’s the pride of New Mexico.”

The Wildcat Band won awards for Outstanding Musical Achievement, Outstanding Visual Performance, Outstanding General Effect in the preliminary and final competitions and won first place in class 4A and first overall.

The band also won Grand Champion and Overall Grand Champion at Zia, according to the proclamation as read by Lansford.

The band also received the Overall Championship and Outstanding Visual Performance awards at the Tournament of Bands — the second time a New Mexico band won the championship.

“You guys condone yourselves so well and are so professional, and I commend you for that,” said Commissioner Gary Elliot. “Thank you so much for your dedication.”

• Jessica Bannister, president of the Young Professionals through the Clovis and Curry County Chamber of Commerce, thanked commissioners for their support of Rocktoberfest.

Bannister said around 1,100 people attended the event and $11,000 was donated to the Plains Regional Cancer Center.

• Commissioners approved a request from the New Mexico Department of Transportation to add a traffic signal on the intersection of U.S. 60 and County Road N.

According to the request report, NMDOT will pay for the installation, but Curry County is responsible for maintenance.

The report also stated the county requested the help from the city of Clovis to assist county employees in the maintenance of the traffic signal.

• Commissioners approved a professional services agreement amendment with Souder, Miller and Associates for reconstruction of Seventh Street from North Main Street to Marlene Boulevard.

The two-phase project includes improvements for roadway construction and rehabilitation, Americans with Disabilities Act improvements, storm drain installation and bicycle lane and sidewalk enhancement, according to a report by sub-consultant Parsons Brinckerhoff. SMA will perform the site assessment.

• Commissioners approved an agreement between the city and the Curry Resident Senior Meals Association.

The report stated the New Mexico Aging and Long Term Services Department requested the city to enter in an agreement with CRSMA for $1,320 in state funding for office equipment purchases.

• Commissioners approved closure of Main Street from 21st Street to Second Street from 5-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 for the 2016 Christmas Light Parade.

• Commissioners approved an easement agreement at 900 block of Piersall Avenue for a chain-link fence encroaching into Piersall Avenue along the south property line and into South Lea Street along the west property line.

• Commissioners approved a resolution to adopt changing a residential single-family district zone on the 900 block of the district zone.

• Commissioners approved resolutions for the abatement of six unsafe structures pursuant to Section 108 of the 2009 International Property Maintenance Code.

The six properties are on the 200 block of Axtell Street, 800 block of West Second Street, 1100 block of North Lea Street, 900 block of Cameo Street, 1200 block of Traver Street and 1400 block of Pile Street, according to Director of Building Safety Pete Wilt.

• Commissioners approved a real-estate contract to purchase property on the Circle of Trees playa for the city’s stormwater management program.

The purchase is for 13.090 acres at $1,500 an acre, according to the request report.

• Finance Director LeighAnn Melancon reported investments for the month of October.

Melancon said total costs and revenues at the end of October are at $43.6 million. The general fund balance is at $7.6 million and the total cash in the bank is $20.7 million.

• Landsford reported possible ways to structure a trust between the city and the commission, stating he prefers an independent relationship in the trust.

• Elliot reported he and Commissioners Chris Bryant and Fidel Madrid met with officials at New Mexico Game and Fish in Santa Fe to discuss a proposed shooting range at Ned Houk Park.

Elliot said officials at Game and Fish liked the idea and would help form the plans for the range.

Assistant City Manager Claire Burroughes said the federal government is looking to make changes in the Pittman-Robertson act to allow money to come into the state for recreational shooting.

• Bryant reported he attended a Municipal Officials Leadership Institute seminar in Santa Fe.

Commissioner Ladona Clayton said the seminar was a reminder for the potential of risk-taking and also encouraged commissioners to check with Assistant City Clerk Vicki Reyes to ensure there is proper communication.

• Commissioner Sandra Taylor-Sawyer encouraged commissioners to support small businesses on Saturday in celebration of Small Business Saturday.

— Compiled by Staff Writer Kurt Munz-Raper