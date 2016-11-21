Business digest — Nov. 22

NM healthcare teams celebrated

Presbyterian Healthcare Services celebrated healthcare teams across rural New Mexico with National Rural Health Day last week, according to a Presbyterian press release.

During their celebration on Nov. 17, iVantage Health Analytics and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) named the 2016 Top Performers.

Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis was named a Top Performer for Excellence in Financial Strength.

“We are proud to be recognized as a 2016 Top Performer for excellence in financial strength,” said Vince DiFranco, administrator for Plains Regional Medical Center. “National Rural Health Day is a great opportunity to recognize the tremendous work of rural health care providers and employees across New Mexico.”

This year, 18 New Mexico hospitals reached top quartile performance in quality, patient outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial strength, according to NOSORH and iVantage. Rankings were designated by the Hospital Strength INDEX, which assesses hospital performance across the country.

Business Digest is compiled by Eastern New Mexico News staff. Contact Kevin Wilson at 575-763-6991, or by e-mail:

kwilson@cnjonline.com