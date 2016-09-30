Voter registration denial questioned

By Douglas Clark

Staff Writer

dclark@cnjonline.com

On the heels of the Curry County clerk’s office rejecting a Clovis resident’s attempt to register to vote based upon a felony conviction, a local attorney has requested the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office intervene in the matter.

“I was approached by a gentleman who shared with me a letter he received from the Curry County clerk’s office, detailing why he was not eligible to vote,” said attorney Daniel Lindsey, who is requesting the attorney general “provide appropriate law” to the county clerk while also providing training “to the Curry County Clerk and any other county clerk who may be issuing unlawful denials to citizens who may register to vote.”

…..“Basically, this man was told he was not eligible to register to vote because he had a conviction and that is totally false,” Lindsey said. “Anyone who has had trouble with the law and finished their probation obligations can register to vote in New Mexico. I’m hoping it was an honest oversight.”

A letter generated by the clerk’s office dated Aug. 29, 2016, and given to the resident cites New Mexico Law NMSA 1-4-27 in referencing “persons convicted of a felony, who have not been pardoned by the appropriate executive authority, or who have not had their civil rights restored, are not considered qualified electors under New Mexico law. Therefore, the voter registration card you filled out or that is in our office is being marked canceled.”

Additionally, the letter offers: “If you have received a pardon or a dismissal order, we will need a certified copy brought to our office so we can put it on file and qualify you as a voter.”

Curry County Clerk Rosalie Riley said her office is examining the issue.

“We’re investigating it and will take care of it,” she said. “Anyone who has questions about voter registration is welcome to call our office.”

James Hallinan serves as communications director for the attorney general’s office.

“We currently represent the secretary of state, who has a statutory duty to educate and enforce the Election Code,” Hallinan said. “Thus, we have referred this matter to the Office of the Secretary of State for initial handling. Pursuant to the Election Code, if they reasonably believe a law has been violated, they will refer the matter back to the Office of the Attorney General for further action.”

Upon learning the circumstances surrounding the matter, Lindsey said he was compelled to act.

“I just saw the injustice and had to do something,” he said. “This is a law that’s been in effect for several years. The clerk’s office definitely needs to get it fixed and see who else was denied the right to vote. Our constitution means something and the right to vote is one of the most important freedoms we have.”