Rams coast to victory over Espanola Valley

By Matthew Asher

Staff writer

masher@pntonline.com

ESPANOLA — After Portales lost its Homecoming game to Dexter, the Rams needed a tune-up game before starting district play and that’s just what they got Friday night with a 52-0 mercy-rule win over the Espanola Sundevils.

To call this a one-sided win would be an understatement, as Portales (5-1) imposed its will upon Espanola from start to finish as the Rams dominated in nearly every aspect of the game.

After forcing Espanola (0-6) to a three-and-out to start the game, the Rams needed just four plays to go up 6-0 after Junior Ramirez connected with Adrian short for a 5-yard touchdown.

Even when the Rams had issues, like in their ensuing possession when Junior Ramirez threw an interception, Portales’ defense stepped up as Emilio Lovato jumped on a Sundevil fumble, setting up the Rams for another easy 5-yard touchdown.

The next two Espanola possession would go exactly the same way with another Sundevil fumble, followed by Trenton Small falling on both turnovers to give Portales great field position and some easy scores.

“Our guys were really focused on practice,” defensive coordinator Victor Lopez said. “We saw a lot of game film and that showed up in the game. Credit to them, especially our D-Line of Trenton Small, Jeremie Karngbaye and Bart Molina. They came in on a mission to shut down Espanola and they set the tone for the rest of the team.”

Head coach Jaime Ramirez was especially proud of the job his defense did for the two-plus quarters of playing time.

“I don’t think we allowed (Espanola) 20 total yards (of offense) for the game,” Ramirez said. “Our defense did outstanding. They shut them out.”

On each of Portales’ first half scored, the Rams needed four plays or less to punch the ball in. Following the first quarter with the Rams up 32-0, head coach Jaime Ramirez pulled Junior in favor of Tyrese Dawson.

“I wanted to give Tyrese more experience,” Jaime Ramirez said. “Junior did a fine job.”

Portales took a 46-0 lead into the third quarter and needed two offensive sets to end the game. As further proof of the game just going the Rams’ way, the final score came off a fumble into the end zone that the Rams jumped on to get to 52 points.

Ramirez was happy with the results, but warned his team not to be complacent.

“I told them good job but don’t be satisfied,” Ramirez said. “We need to work hard for Hope Christian.”

The Rams return home to host Hope Christians in the first game of District 4-4A play on Friday at 7 p.m.