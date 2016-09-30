Portales Magistrate building dedicated

By Kurt Munz-Raper

STAFF WRITER

kmunz-raper@pntonline.com

The work of Roosevelt County judges, commissioners and construction workers has paid off, according to local court officials.

Magistrate Division Director Rosemary McCourt, Chief Justice Charles Daniels and Ninth Judicial District Judge Matt Chandler spoke at a dedication ceremony for the new Portales Magistrate Court building Friday afternoon. The new building, located next door to the Roosevelt County Detention Center and Portales Police Department, is already open for business.

Daniels — unable to attend in person due to the state’s special legislative session — praised those who worked to make the magistrate court office a reality.

“Our judges and staff throughout the state, including legislative judges in Roosevelt County, have been coping under great burden and challenges but are so dedicated to their jobs,” said Daniels. “I want to stop by and shake the hands of all the people that made it happen. The magistrate court is the closest to the people of the state (and) is the front-line of justice in our state. Having this facility for our courts to work from is important to us.”

Chandler praised Roosevelt County commissioners, County Manager Amber Hamilton and Portales District Judge Donna Mowrer.

Chandler particularly recognized the efforts of Presiding Magistrate Court Judge Linda Short.

“It does not surprise me that she is able to put all this together and accomplish this that so many people have dreamed about,” said Chandler. “But it really takes someone to spend all the extra hours. I know that you’ve been doing that for quite sometime now and this is the fruit of your labor, so thank you very much.

“I know that justice is going to be served and that so many people’s voices are going to be heard,” added Chandler. “And the access to the courts is going to be achieved through your hard work. This will be somewhat of your legacy I believe as a magistrate court judge, and it’s a fantastic legacy to lead.”

Facility Division employees of the Administrative Office of the Courts were among those recognized by McCourt, including former Facilities Manager Ruth Dygert and former Assistant Steven Sedillo.

Current Facilities Manager Luis Campos, ASA Architect’s Hal Barnett and HB Construction were also recognized by McCourt.

“It’s a beautiful building,” said McCourt, “and you guys have done an amazing job, and we thank you.”

“They gave us a beautiful, secure facility.” said Short. “I’m amazed. For such a huge facility, the work that went into it, we are all so proud of the building. It’s still kind of overwhelming when we walk through the back door — wow.”