Pages past — Oct. 1

On this date …

1976: Clovis High School Nurse Joyce McKinney and Vice-Principal Pete Villalba had been selected homecoming mom and dad for their school spirit.

They were presented footballs signed by members of the Wildcats team.

1971: Clovis public school officials reported enrollment was down 355 students from the same time a year earlier.

The Clovis News-Journal reported 9,167 students were enrolled, but offered no explanation why the numbers were down.

Clovis Municipal Schools today have about 8,500 students.

1961: Weekend football scores included:

Texas 42, Texas Tech 14

Montana 40, New Mexico 8

Eastern New Mexico University 32, Adams State 13

Pages Past is compiled by Editor David Stevens.

