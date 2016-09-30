Hounds look to reclaim Wagon Wheel

By David Norton

Sports editor

dnorton@pntonline.com

The game is here, the teams are ready and only one will walk away with the prize. That prize of course is the coveted Wagon Wheel and the match up is between Eastern New Mexico and West Texas A&M.

The Greyhounds (2-2, 2-1 LSC) will have their hands full today as they look to try and stop a high-powered Buffs (3-1, 2-0 LSC) offense that is averaging 287 yards though the air and just over 30 points a game. While the opponent is obvious concern number one, the importance of this game, even so early in the season, can’t be under estimated.

ENMU head coach Josh Lynn said, “The Wagon Wheel game itself is huge. A good example of this, when we won the Wagon Wheel in 2013, we also won the conference. I think there are a lot of people in this area, and I really believe this, that game meant a lot more to them. We are close enough that a lot of people know each other from the areas and I think that makes the rivalry what it is.”

Facing the Buffs on defense, there are two key areas the Greyhounds must focus on if they are going to find success. One of those areas comes out of the back field in the form of West Texas’ Devon Paye, the conference’s No. 3 rusher who is averaging 100 yards a game on a limited number of carries. Following Paye is West Texas quarterback Ethan Brinkley.

“Great running back in Devon Paye and the next thing is the quarterback, who is a sophomore this year, has really done a good job distributing the ball to where it needs to go. With that said, West Texas is kind of one of those teams that takes what you give them. Obviously getting to him and locking down in the secondary,” said Lynn.

Eastern has at times found itself exposed in the secondary, giving up most of their points off the pass throughout the season thus far. Their win last week over Angelo State has the team showing a little more confidence in that area however, recording three interceptions and nine pass break ups against the Rams.

On offense, it would seem that the Greyhound quarterback situation has been settled for now, with Wyatt Strand looking as the starter moving forward. Strand, an 8-man football standout out from Logan, N.M., is starting to fit in well with the ENMU triple option offense, using his legs to help flow with the Greyhound backfield.

Eastern lost the Wagon Wheel to the Buffs last year, forking over the coveted wheel after holding it for two years straight. Overall, West Texas leads the Wagon Wheel series 15-13.