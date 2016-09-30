ENMU ROUNDUP: Hounds top UTPB in women’s soccer, volleyball

Staff report

PORTALES — The Eastern New Mexico University women’s soccer team scored three goals over the final 25 minutes of the first half on Friday night, and it was just enough to hold off Texas-Permian Basin 3-2 in Lone Star Conference play at Greyhound Stadium.

The winless Falcons (0-6-1, 0-3-0 LSC) outshot the Greyhounds 19-10 overall and 8-6 on goal, but their belated second-half rally fell short.

Sophomore forward Mirka Zamarripa broke the ice just past the 20-minute mark for ENMU (3-4-1, 2-1-0), converting a shot from about 11 yards out after a through pass by senior midfielder Courtney Pittman.

Senior defender Andrea Thiel and freshman forward Anniah Galdean added goals before the break, Galdean’s coming in the final minute of the half.

UTPB got on the board early in the second half with a goal from Deonna Calhoun, and made it more interesting with just over 15 minutes left when Haley Hicks beat ENMU goalkeeper Marissa Torres on a shot from about 35 yards out.

Torres finished with six saves in the contest, while UTPB’s Katie Conn collected with three saves.

The Hounds will play at home again on Sunday, hosting Angelo State and former ENMU coach Travis McCorkle in a 2 p.m. conference clash at Greyhound Field.

Volleyball — At Odessa, Texas, ENMU got 12 kills each from senior Lauren Frye and junior Brooklyn Biel and a double-double from senior Courtney Lawson in cruising to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-17 LSC win over Texas-Permian Basin.

ENMU (8-7, 3-2 LSC) extended its winning streak to three matches heading into today’s 1 p.m. (MDT) league clash against rival West Texas A&M at Canyon, Texas.

The Hounds used a 3-0 run to break a 1-1 tie and steadily pulled away in the opening set. The Falcons (5-10, 1-5) led much of the early second set before ENMU took a 19-14 lead with five consecutive points, including two kills by Biel and an ace by sophomore setter Kaitlyn Kluna.

ENMU led 5-1 early in the third. The Falcons got within 10-8 on an ace by Rachel Dixon, but the Hounds scored eight of the next 10 points and cruised to the finish line.

Junior libero Andrea Aguilar led four Hounds in double figures with 14, while sophomore setter Kaitlyn Kluna had a double-double with 18 assists and 11 digs.

Caitlyn Guajardo paced the Falcons with 10 kills.