So far, so good for city’s app six months in

By Douglas Clark

Staff Writer

dclark@cnjonline.com

It’s so far, so good for a mobile app launched by the city in March, with an eye toward improving communication with residents.

Officials said “Clovis NM Works!” has been live for six months via the company SeeClickFix and remains available for free download in the Android and Apple app stores, as well as the city’s website: www.cityofclovis.org

“The response from residents and city departments has been favorable,” said City Manager Larry Fry in discussing the initiative with city commissioners. “The app provides another option for residents to make contact with various city departments.”

Additionally, officials said citizens who don’t wish to use the app may still contact the city through current channels.

“Clovis NM Works!” is described as a web based tool that allows citizens to report non-emergency issues that are automatically communicated directly to the appropriate department in the city. Via the app, residents are encouraged to report issues such as potholes, sidewalk damage, large items or debris in alleys, dumpsters that are full and street traffic signs that are broken, among other potential concerns.

Officials said citizens have the option of uploading a photo with each service request to visually communicate the issue to city staff while also possessing the option of remaining anonymous while reporting a concern.

Once an issue is reported, residents receive email messages acknowledging the service request has been received by city staff. The status of the issue can be monitored online and once the work is completed, residents are notified via email that the issue has been resolved.

The app is expected to save the community both time and money, officials said, and while the technology had no startup cost it will cost the city an annual software fee of $7,500.

Public Works Director Clint Bunch said his department has received a variety of app interactions.

“It’s been helpful to our staff and allows us an opportunity to enhance the level of service we provide to residents,” he said.

Information Technology Director Paul Nelson said the app will save time that would normally be made making phone calls and emailing city staff, adding the app also has buttons that allow for a direct call to the city, as well as access to the city’s website and Facebook page.