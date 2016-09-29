Police blotter — Sept. 30

Following is a sampling of calls received by dispatchers for Clovis police, Curry County sheriff and area fire stations:

Wednesday

• 9:35 a.m.: Careless driving, Pine and Oak streets.

• 9:38 a.m.: Failure to appear (misdemeanor), 200 block of North Pile Street.

• 10:14 a.m.: Criminal trespass, 700 block of North Main Street.

• 10:45 a.m.: Burglary (residence), 3200 block of North Main Street.

• 11:32 a.m.: Fail to yield left turn, Mitchell and Seventh streets.

• 12:25 p.m.: Larceny up to $500, 700 block of East Fourth Street.

• 2:31 p.m.: Fraud (less than $250 -$500), 1600 block of Kingston Avenue.

• 4:05 p.m.: Probation violation (felony), 200 block of West Llano Estacado Boulevard.

• 4:16 p.m.: Shoplifting up to $500, 400 block of West 21st Street.

• 5:31 p.m.: Improper lane change, Commerce Way and Prince Street.

• 6:26 p.m.: Shoplifting up to $500, 1900 block of North Prince Street.

• 11:17 p.m.: Battery on a household member, 900 block of Harvard Street.

Jail log

The following were booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday:

• Clemente Robles, 53, driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or any drug (.08 or above), possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Raymond Javier Moore, 21, aggravated battery (great bodily harm), harassment.

• Brihanna Kirven, 20, failure to appear on misdemeanor charge.

• Savanah Rose Sena, 19, false imprisonment, interference with communications, aggravated battery against a household member (no great bodily harm), probation violation.

• Qualion Pigrum, 32, criminal trespass.

• Andres Navarro, 22, aggravated battery against a household member (no great bodily harm).

• Amanda Davalos, 30, possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor).

• Dillon Ward, 19, tampering with evidence (misdemeanor or petty misdemeanor), aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property (receive) (over $250), theft of credit card, theft of identity.

• Harvey Whitley, 40.

The following were released from the Curry County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday:

• Eric Craine, 36.

• Maria Silva, 30.

• Alfred Velasquez, 54.

• Wilbert Sorto, 30.

• Corvontrae Moore, 21.

• Brihanna Kirven, 20.

