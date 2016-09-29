Pages past — Sept. 30

On this date …

1976: The State Environmental Improvement Agency reported it had found significant problems with rats in Clovis, Texico, Portales, Tucumcari and two other New Mexico communities.

Neil Weber of the EIA said Tucumcari, Portales and Raton had already taken steps to reduce rat infestations.

Officials in Clovis, Texico and Albuquerque’s South Valley had set out poisoned bait at sites of known infestations.

Weber said the poison bait was “relatively safe,” but warned residents to keep children and pets away from the bait boxes.

1941: The postmaster at Tolar had been killed in an automobile accident.

Officials said H. H. Smith was helping push a stalled pickup off of U.S. 60 when another pickup driver approached.

Others helping push the stalled vehicle “jumped to the right” to avoid the oncoming vehicle, but Smith “jumped left” and was hit, the Clovis News-Journal reported.

His body was tossed 77 feet and he died instantly, officials said.

