Opinion: Taking agriculture a day at a time

By Audra Brown

Local columnist

Agriculture is a never-ending business. It is an ongoing sequence of sometimes-repeating events that rarely gives you a reprieve. And if you find the breaks too long, you can always find a new facet of the business to fill up your free time. A farmer with too much time in the winter? Get some wheat calves and you’ll stay busy all the time. Farming and ranching both, and you’re still finding time to sleep? You must be efficient indeed. Perhaps you can donate some time and worry to a board or committee or some other regularly scheduled meeting.

Even more time to kill? You must be related to my family. I’m not sure if I should recommend the hobby of collecting hobbies, but as it is my favorite pastime, I’ll just say that it keeps you busy and is rarely boring. Philosophizing about this compulsion to keep busy usually leads me to think about the chicken and the egg. Does the ag-life produce hard-workers or does it just seem to find them and drag them in?

I myself suggest at least an attempt at enjoying those days or hours of satisfying peace after you finish a job. You know you’ll have to do it again next year, but forget that for a moment and just bask in the glow of the headlights as you cool that tractor down after making the last clean-up pass on the last field you’ll be planting for the year. Don’t think about the worms that’ll probably show up in a couple weeks because you planted with an early rain. Don’t contemplate how good or bad the harvest will be. Celebrate a little, even if that just means giving yourself and your family one night of not worrying about what needs done tomorrow.

It occurs to me that a frequently heard wisdom is something about not dwelling in the past. Well, I’m gonna suggest that the farmer not spend all their time dwelling in the future. There is no finish line. The goal is just to keep going and do it again next year. So if you don’t enjoy the little victories, you won’t have much fun at all. Don’t save up your energy for that next time, that bigger win that won’t ever come. The goal that really matters is today’s job, well done.

Audra Brown