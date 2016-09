Meetings calendar — Sept. 30

Tuesday

Civil Aviation Board — 5:30 p.m.

Clovis Airport, 459 CR. 11.5, Texico.

Information: 575-769-7828

Lodger’s Tax Advisory Board — 5:30 p.m.

City Hall, 321 N. Connelly St., Clovis.

Information: 575-769-7828

Portales city meeting — 6:30 p.m.

Memorial Building, 200 E. Seventh St., Portales.

Information: 575-356-6662

Wednesday

Clovis Community College Board of Trustees Meeting — 8 a.m.

Clovis Community College, room 512, 417 Schepps Blvd., Clovis.

Information: 575-769-4001

Board of Directors Annual meeting — 10 a.m.

Eastern Plains Council of Governments, 418 N. Main St., Clovis.

Information: 575-762-7714

Thursday

City Commission meeting — 5:15 p.m.

Clovis Carver Public Library, north annex, 701 N. Main St., Clovis.

Information: 575-769-7828

