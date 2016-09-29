Lady Cats dispatch Lovington

Staff report

LOVINGTON — Sandwiched in between their first two District 2-6A matches, Clovis High’s volleyball team could have been playing the proverbial “trap game” on Thursday.

Instead, the Lady Wildcats took care of their business, posting a 25-18, 25-23, 25-14 non-district win over Lovington.

CHS (4-6), which dropped its district opener in five sets at Eldorado on Tuesday night, returns to district play with a 2 p.m. match against Manzano on Saturday at Rock Staubus Gym.

In the meantime, it looks like the Lady Cats could be without senior outside hitter Brittany Reed for a couple of weeks after she sustained a knee injury in practice on Wednesday afternoon.

“It only gave us this morning to play with the lineup,” CHS coach Gabe Apodaca said. “It’ll be tough (without Reed). She’s had a pretty good first half of the season.”

Junior outside hitter Lexi Cole had eight kills and two blocks against Lovington (6-7), while junior outside hitter Kassidy Furrow added seven and two, respectively.

“We tried to work on anything we needed to work on,” Apodaca said. “And we definitely have things we need to work on.”

Senior Sarah Kendall and junior Makenzie Johnson tried to fill the bill with Reed down on Thursday. It forced a shakeup of the lineup.

“It’ll take a while for us to get our rhythm back to where it needs to be.,” Apodaca said.

Nine of the Lady Cats’ final 10 regular-season matches will be in district play. The only out-of-district contest will be next Thursday against Portales at The Rock.