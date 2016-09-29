Friday area prep football capsules — Sept. 30

Texico (0-4) at Capitan (4-1)

When: 7 p.m.

Last week: The Wolverines had an open date. Capitan posted a 50-0 victory over Clayton.

Last meeting: 2015, the Tigers notched a 28-8 win at Texico.

Of note: Last week’s bye could prove to be beneficial for the Wolverines, who have played a challenging schedule. “I think we’ll see a different team this week,” coach Ryan Autrey said. … The Tigers, whose only loss was a 20-14 decision at Class 3A No. 1 Estancia, have a lot of the same players back from last season, Autrey said. “It’ll pretty much be the same team,” he said. “They lost a couple of kids (to graduation), but they didn’t lose most of their better athletes.” … Top players for Capitan are junior RB/OLB Stephen Ellison and junior QB/MLB Price Bowen.

Melrose (4-1) at Dora (2-2)

When: 7 p.m. in the 8-man District 4 opener for both teams.

Last week: Melrose cruised past Pine Hill 62-0 on Thursday, while the Coyotes dropped a 30-26 decision to top-ranked Gateway Christian a day later in Roswell.

Last meeting: 2015, the Buffaloes posted a 61-12 victory over the Coyotes at Dora.

Of note: The Coyotes’ near-set of Gateway caught people’s attention. “They were right in the game with Gateway,” said Buffs coach Dickie Roybal, who was able to scout the contest. “I think they’re a better team than they were last year.” … The Buffs’ only loss was a 30-20 decision to Gateway on a neutral field (Cloudcroft) in the season opener. … Junior QB Hayden Skinner and senior RB Dylan Roberts had good games for Dora at Gateway. … Roybal said the Buffs are expecting a tough test. “It’s a whole different offense than he’s (Coyotes coach Mason McBee) run in the past,” Roybal said. “They tray to get out on the edges. They were successful against Gateway running the option.” … McBee said he wants the Coyotes to establish a rhythm earlier this week on offense. “Against Gateway, we didn’t get started until the second quarter, and that put us behind the 8-ball,” he said.

Post (4-1) at Farwell (4-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. (CDT)

Last week: Post shut out Slaton 49-0 while the Steers had an open date.

Last meeting: The teams have not played in at least 12 years.

Of note: Post plays in Class 2A Division I, up one level from the Steers, and went 11-1 last season with a loss to Henrietta in the area (second) round of the playoffs. … The teams have a return match on tap next season at Post. … Farwell coach Danny Brittain called Antelopes senior RB/NG A.J. Reed “by far their best player.” Other top players include junior RB/MLB Mike Phergson and junior WR/DE Chance Courtney. “They look a lot like us, to be honest,” Brittain said of the Antelopes. “They’ve got some size up front, and they’ve got some speed.” … Post’s only loss was a 37-7 decision at Class 3A Division I Coleman. The Antelopes have outscored their other four opponents 179-49, including two wins by shutout. … It’s Farwell’s final game before jumping into District 3-2A Division II play next week. “This will be a good game for us, win or lose,” Brittain said. “I think we match up well. If we can step up and win it, it’ll give us a boost of confidence.”

— Compiled by Dave Wagner