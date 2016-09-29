Faith: Scripture sampling for peace and hope

By Judy Brandon

Religion columnist

If you are a Christian, do you worry? Are you facing a difficult challenge in your life and you spend your time worrying? Have you found that what the world offers for comfort does not bring lasting peace? Do you need answers that are enduring, dependable, complete and true?

John MacArthur, preacher and writer, summed it up this way in regard to the Christian and worry: “Think about it this way: Christians who worry believe God can redeem them, break the shackles of Satan, take them from hell to heaven, put them into His kingdom, and give them eternal life, but just don’t think He can get them through the next couple of days. That is pretty ridiculous, isn’t it? That we can believe God for the greater gift and then stumble and not believe Him for the lesser one reveals an embarrassing lack of faith.” (A Worried Christian,” 2016, John MacArthur)

So to renew my faith, get things back into perspective and once again feed the source of my strength, I have this past week needed to draw closer to the Lord for comfort and reasons for hope for John Scott’s physical condition. He is the biggest worry on my mind right now.

I have gone to the Scriptures again, the King James Version of the Bible, the version of the Bible that I grew up on. So many of those verses are molded in my mind, those verses I learned in Sunday school and Bible school and on the lap of my Mother. The Bible is a book for everyone – famous, infamous, rich or poor, young or old. In it we find comfort, peace, hope and answers even when we do not know what may come in the future.

Here’s what I found that has uplifted me once again, assuring me that a loving God sustains us all.

I know we can lean on the Lord when we are worried, scared, or disheartened. “Cast thy burden upon the Lord, and he shall sustain thee: he shall never suffer the righteous to be moved.” (Psalm 55:22)

God has heard our prayers these past few weeks and He has replaced our anxiety with peace. “Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:6, 7) I personally know that through prayer to the Father, laying all my worries before Him, brings God’s peace.

God heals all our diseases and He is the one upon whom we are depending. “Who forgives all your iniquities; who heals all your diseases. “(Psalms 103:3)

It is the peace of our Father that allows us to go on from day to day. “Blessed be God, even the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies, and the God of all comfort; Who comforteth us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort them which are in any trouble, by the comfort wherewith we ourselves are comforted of God.” (2 Corinthians 1:3-4)

There will be a day of better health for John Scott. “For I will restore health to you, and I will heal you of your wounds, said the Lord;” (Jeremiah 30:17)

The Lord has compassion for us and identifies with our situation. “And Jesus went forth, and saw a great multitude, and was moved with compassion toward them, and he healed their sick.” (Matthew 14:14)

I know that nothing, no challenge in this life, can separate us from God’s love. “For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. “ (Romans 8:38-39 KJV) That means there is hope for all of us!

That’s the comfort I found this week from the Scriptures.

Judy Brandon writes about faith for the Clovis News Journal.

