Faith: Rap group brings its word to Clovis

By Brooke Finch

Staff Writer

bfinch@cnjonline.com

When Clovis residents Norie and James Medina saw a music ministry perform in May in Portales, the husband and wife discovered something unexpected — a newfound appreciation for rap music.

“I am not usually into rap,” Norie Medina said. “I honestly can’t understand it, and I didn’t understand why my kids listened to it when they were younger. But when the singers got on stage, I was like ‘Wow.’ They were amazing, and they really sing the truth.”

Inspired by what they heard, the Medinas reached out to the music group and invited it to perform in Clovis. Fundraisers, donations, raffles — and prayer — made the concert possible, she said.

“It’s our desire to reach people here in the city who maybe don’t know Christ or don’t go to church,” James Medina said, “and we think this is an awesome way to reach people. This was just something in our hearts to do. We prayed, asked the Lord to open the door for Kingdom Muzic to come, and God has blessed us in abundance, above and beyond.”

Many people may not ordinarily associate Jesus with rap, but Kingdom Muzic is no ordinary rap group.

The music ministry, based in Abilene, Texas, specializes in Gospel-infused rap and worship music. As part of its nationwide tour, the group is scheduled to perform for the first time in Clovis at 3 p.m. Saturday at the State Theater on Main Street.

The event is free, Norie Medina said.

“Their music even touches little kids’ hearts,” Norie Medina said. “We have a 7-year-old granddaughter who sings along to it — even my 3-year-old grandson likes it.”

The group’s size varies, but typically amounts to four performers. At the forefront is Christian rapper and singer Bryann Trejo.

After his brother was fatally shot in 2013, Trejo was inspired to continue his brother’s musical legacy, solidifying Kingdom Muzic in 2014.

According to the group’s manager and videographer Jarrod Tennell, Kingdom Muzic tours almost every weekend, performing anywhere from four to 14 shows per month.

That means a lot of time on the road, Tennell said, and time away from family, including kids.

“It’s not what you might think it is, growing up and watching your favorite music group,” Tennell said. “It’s work, it’s ministry and it’s the mission at hand. It’s really turned into a calling.”

The group’s main goal is to help spread the Gospel, while showing how ministry can be non-traditional and delivered through rap — not an easy task, according to Tennell.

“We’ve been given a demographic of people that are thirsty for the message, whether it’s rap or Gospel,” Tennell said. “Society has changed; it’s not what it was 50 years ago, so the way we reach people now, it has to be different.”

Tennell said within the last four or five years, Christian rap has grown in the music industry, but not without opposition.

“There are definitely people out there that don’t think there’s a place for (rap) in the church, but what can you do? It’s not to try to prove to people who may have judged us, because we can only reach people that have an ear to hear what we’re trying to say.”

Some of their more popular songs, Tennell said, include “All Belongs to You” and “Perseverance.” But the group’s motto is always “ministry before music.”

“We’re more worried about pursuing the mission and the calling, instead of the fame,” Tennell said.

That doesn’t mean life on the road is all work and no play.

The group plans to get a tour bus one day, but for now it travels across the country by van and SUV.

“We have a lot of fun,” Tennell said, “and we’ve been all over the country. Sooner than later, we’re going to fly to Europe, Australia and Canada. In those instances, it is fun.”

Tennell said some of his best memories on the road with Kingdom Muzic include what he calls “hotel shenanigans.”

“Bryann is a prankster,” Tennell said. “He likes knocking on our hotel doors and running away, things like that, and that’s a constant thing. Bryann has a lot of life in him. He’s high-spirited, and he keeps life on the road interesting.”

Tennell said touring gives the group “a little bit of everything.”

“At the expense of that family time that we all need,” Tennell said, “you get work, you get new sights and sounds and people, but you have a calling and a mission, too.”