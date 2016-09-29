Events calendar — Sept. 30

Saturday

Tour de Taco — 8 a.m.

Taco Box, 136 W. 21st St., Clovis.

Northern Curry County Old Timers Day — 1 p.m.

Broadview Nazarene Church, Broadview.

Information: 575-791-5296

2nd Annual Bowl-A-Thon — Noon

Mainline Bowling, 120 Maple St., Clovis.

Information: 575-218-5095

Thursday

PRMC Auxiliary $5 Jewelry and Accessories Sale — 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Plains Regional Medical Center, 2100 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Clovis.

Information: 575-769-7828

United Blood Services — 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Community Services Center, 1100 Community Way., Portales.

Information: 575-625-9743 Ext: 2100

Ongoing

Artist of the Month — Amy Armenta, Clovis-Carver Public Library. Information: 575-769-7840

Artist of the Month for October — Bob and Regina Dart, Clovis-Carver Public Library. Information: 575-769-7840

The events calendar is a daily listing of area events. To place an item on the calendar, call the newsroom at 575-763-6991 or e-mail: cmondragon@cnjonline.com