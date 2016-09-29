Events calendar — Sept. 30

Saturday
Tour de Taco — 8 a.m.
Taco Box, 136 W. 21st St., Clovis.
Northern Curry County Old Timers Day — 1 p.m.
Broadview Nazarene Church, Broadview.
Information: 575-791-5296
2nd Annual Bowl-A-Thon — Noon
Mainline Bowling, 120 Maple St., Clovis.
Information: 575-218-5095
Thursday
PRMC Auxiliary $5 Jewelry and Accessories Sale — 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Plains Regional Medical Center, 2100 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Clovis.
Information: 575-769-7828
United Blood Services — 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Community Services Center, 1100 Community Way., Portales.
Information: 575-625-9743 Ext: 2100
Ongoing
Artist of the Month — Amy Armenta, Clovis-Carver Public Library. Information: 575-769-7840
Artist of the Month for October — Bob and Regina Dart, Clovis-Carver Public Library. Information: 575-769-7840
