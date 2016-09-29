Cats look to heal up during bye

By David Norton

Sports editor

dnorton@pntonline.com

A bye week may be just what the doctor ordered for the Clovis High football team, coming off a hard-hitting game with Lubbock Cooper before starting district play next week with El Dorado at home.

With several injuries in the starting lineup, two full weeks between contests might help the Wildcats (3-2) head into district play well-rested. While coach Eric Roanhaus sees the benefits of this, he also understands that the team needs to stay focused and motivated.

“We’ve had a very average week of workouts because they don’t have a game to look forward to,” he said. “We had a little adversity the other night and we’ve had a little adversity this week, having three starters out with some injuries. Life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you react to it.”

Senior Skylar Wadas played through a hamstring injury during Friday’s matchup with the Pirates, and when asked how he has been dealing with his adversity, he echoed his coach’s wisdom.

“You know, it’s my senior year so there’s no way I’m going to miss a game,” Wadas said. “So I sat out of practice last week to make sure I was well enough to actually play in the game and not hurt the team. I didn’t want to let anyone down so I just played through it.

“I think we handled adversity really well in that game, going down 17-0 in like eight minutes. But our seniors did a great job getting everyone up and helping us try to make our comeback.”

Another player that takes a lot of punishment is senior running back Micah Gray. Carrying the ball 20 plus times a game is no easy feat, but the Gray takes it in stride.

“I just run hard for my teammates, and being one of the leaders,” he said. “If they see me down, then everyone could get down, so I just do the best I can to get back up,” said Gray.

The team is obviously spending this week and next preparing for Eldorado, which is no slouch according to Roanhaus.

“Well, Eldorado, the (Class 6A) state runner up last year, is a very good football team, good program and they are 50/50 pass and run,” he said. “They do a good job at both and we’re going to have our hands full.

“They were picked the preseason favorite in our district. We got two of the tougher teams in the district right off the bat playing Eldorado here and Manzano there.”