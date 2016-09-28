Tour de Taco getting ready to roll

By Eamon Scarbrough

Staff Writer

escarbrough@pntonline.com

Saturday’s Tour de Taco looks to be its largest in the modern era, according to Taco Box owner Tom Martin.

“It looks like we’ll probably be having 125 to 150 riders this year, which will be the most we’ve had in this series. … I am surprised at the number of riders from Amarillo, Lubbock and Albuquerque.”

Cyclists will be making the 60-mile trek from Clovis to Portales and back again with the spoils going to Boy Scout Troop 226 in Clovis. Members of the troop will be on site helping with the event, Martin said.

“When I say benefit, they are active participants. They are the ones manning the aid stations; they’re handling the registrations. They are very active,” Martin said.

A map on the Taco Box website shows the tour will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday and take riders from the Clovis Taco Box out of the city limits onto New Mexico 467 to Portales, then back.

Aid stations will be available at the 10- and 20-mile marks and will offer fruit and water, as well as porta potties and what Martin referred to as a “sag wagon.”

“I’m not sure where the term came from, but that’s the guy that picks the guys up that have flat tires or decided that was not what they wanted to do. We can pick them up and take them back,” he said.

While many participants in the tour will be riding for the full 60 miles, Martin said there are two intermediate rides available — 20 miles and 40 miles.

“That’s where the aid stations are, but if somebody decides that they want to ride 37.3 miles, they can turn around, or if they decide they want to ride five miles, they can just turn around and go back,” he said.

Martin said the event began in the 1990s when he and a group of fellow riders decided to organize a large-scale bicycle ride.

“The fellow who talked me into it is a gentleman by the name of Dave Bishop, and he used to have a bike shop here in Clovis back in the ’90s,” Martin said.

“Tour de Taco was a catchy name, and I was a sucker for putting on community events, and so Tour de Taco came about,” he said.

After a few years, interest waned and it didn’t start up again until 2014.

Martin sees the tour as an opportunity to bring individuals together for an enjoyable experience.

“Obviously, if you’re going to go 60 miles, you’ve got to do some training, so from that standpoint, it gets people up off the couch, away from their computers. The nice thing here, too, is that the route we do and pretty much any riding that you do in this area, you’re out in the open, not much traffic,” Martin said.

Want to ride?

Information: www.tacobox.com

Entry fee: $40