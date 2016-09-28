Public Works Committee addresses speeding concerns

By Brooke Finch

Staff Writer

bfinch@cnjonline.com

Clovis’ Public Works Committee doesn’t speed through speeding. At its meeting Wednesday morning, the committee instead took a majority of two hours to discuss excessive speed issues in various Clovis areas.

Clovis resident Susan Hubby said despite a posted speed limit of 30 mph, signage indicating a deaf child, two school crossings, proximity to a senior citizen center and several calls to the police department, speeding remains an issue in her neighborhood near East 10th Street.

Petition in hand, Hubby said she and residents in the area request speed bumps, street closure to through traffic, or “something to be done before a fatality.”

Proposed ideas from the committee included more police patrol, vehicle photo technology, speed reminder strips as an alternative to speed bumps, and stop signs.

But according to Traffic Superintendent Kevin Musick, a 120-hour traffic study showed the street didn’t have excessive speeding, indicating the average speed for all vehicles in both westbound and eastbound lanes was below the 30 mph limit.

“I guess the action here is really to see if the police department can mitigate those problems in the short run,” Mayor David Lansford said, “and then see how that impacts the situation.”

He recommended a follow-up report with another traffic study to see if results change.

Musick and Public Works Director Clint Bunch also gave updates on more speeding concerns on Axtell and Gidding streets.

Musick found in another speed study that the average speed through the area was 21 mph, with a few speeding vehicles above the 30 mph limit. He also found four major spots with sidewalk damage.

Lansford said the committee should look into legal requirements for correcting damaged sidewalk areas. The committee recommended putting in two speed limit signs on Axtell Street and reevaluating at the next meeting the implementation of two stop signs.

In other business:

• The committee discussed putting in a school flasher on 13th Street for Clovis Freshman Academy, which would cost approximately $30,000 to $34,000, Bunch said.

Clovis Municipal Schools representative John King said work will likely begin next summer on the south side of Freshman Academy, currently the parent pickup / drop-off and parking area, which will be reconfigured to improve traffic flow in the area.

• The committee discussed a proposed roundabout at Highway 523 and Humphrey Road.

“I wanted some reassurance and confidence that putting a roundabout there is the appropriate thing to do,” Lansford said.

Musick said several roundabouts in other states aren’t built with a wall like the one at Norris Street and Llano Estacado Boulevard, and proper signage and pedestrian safety has to be considered.

Commissioner Chris Bryant suggested having the New Mexico Department of Transportation attend the next meeting so details could be discussed further.

• Musick discussed options, price points and criteria for directional signage, which the committee plans to erect so Clovis visitors can find various area facilities.

Lansford said the committee will reconsider the item when more information is available.

• Bunch gave an update and timeline on six city projects — involving construction and design on various streets, sidewalks and the Ingram Channel Bridge — and five future projects in the works.

• The next meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 26.