Police blotter — Sept. 29

Following is a sampling of calls received by dispatchers for Clovis police, Curry County sheriff and area fire stations:

Tuesday

• 12:45 a.m.: Lost property, 2700 block of Mabry Drive.

• 8:50 a.m.: Criminal damage over $1,000, 300 block of Connelly Street.

• 10:27 a.m.: Failure to appear, Connelly and Seventh streets.

• 12:31 p.m.: Burglary (auto), 100 block of Towns Gate.

• 12:54 p.m.: Larceny up to $500, 1700 block of Morse Avenue.

• 1:40 p.m.: Disorderly conduct, 1400 block of Cameo Street.

• 2:24 p.m.: Battery, 300 block of West Second Street.

• 2:58 p.m.: Careless driving, 12th and Thornton streets.

• 3:54 p.m.: Larceny over $500, 2300 block of Hammond Boulevard.

• 4:06 p.m.: Following too close, 1400 Merriwether Street.

• 5:27 p.m.: Following too close, Llano Estacado Boulevard and Main Street.

• 6:39 p.m.: Criminal damage over $1,000, 600 block of West 20th Street.

• 1:39 p.m.: Criminal damage up to $1,000, 2100 block of West Grand Avenue.

• 10:16 p.m.: Shooting at form a motor vehicle, 300 block of North Hull Street.

Jail log

The following were booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday:

• Alfred Velasquez, 54, evidence of registration, no proof of insurance, no driver’s license.

• Desmar Acy, 37, possession of a controlled substance (felony – narcotic drug), tampering with evidence (third or fourth degree felony), possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Quintessa Samora, 38, probation violation, tampering with evidence (third or fourth degree felony).

• Zayne Kelleigh Porter, 36, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, speeding (over 11-15), failure to pay fines.

• Antoinette Trejo, 24, contempt of court.

• Robert Louie Maes, 30, probation violation, armed robbery.

• Yvonne Amados, 38, conspiracy to commit theft of identity, conspiracy to commit fraud (over $250), fraud (over $100).

• Wilbert Sorto, 30, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

• Gloria Galaviz, 42, possession of a controlled substance (felony – narcotic drug).

• Christopher Gonzalez, 21, battery.

• Vernon Edd Burch, 49, aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or any drug (.16 or above).

• Johnny Bagwell, 54, battery against a household member, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

• Corvontrae Moore, 21, conspiracy to commit aggravated battery (great bodily harm), harassment.

• David Chapman, 26, battery against a household member.

The following were released from the Curry County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday:

• Larry Lucero, 50.

• Adrian Negrete, 34.

• Isaac Lopez, 39.

• Skyler Romero, 20.

• Miguel Vega-Mendez, 24.

• PJ Fitzwater, 25.

• Marissa Yanez, 26.

• Roberta Jones, 57.

• Caysie Johnson, 43.

• Zayne Kelleigh Porter, 36.

• Yvonne Amados, 38.

— Compiled by CNJ staff