Pages past — Sept. 29

On this date …

1976: The Albuquerque Publishing Co., which published the Albuquerque Journal newspaper, was challenging the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s alleged right to inspect a business without a warrant.

Company President Tom Lang said recent federal court decisions indicated government inspectors should not be allowed to walk into a private business without first notifying the owner and obtaining permission.

“Had they called, I could have set up a time for them to visit the building,” Lang said.

“But instead, they came in and would have tied up key administrative people and key production people.”

The OSHA website reports it rarely gives advance notice when making inspections today.

1971: Clovis Chamber of Commerce Manager Bob Spencer told Gov. Bruce King that the Blackwater Draw Museum had potential as a major tourist attraction. But he also told King that state government had not been supportive.

The museum, located between Clovis and Portales, had been open for five years, but the state Legislature had provided funding just twice.

“The museum is the object of a see-saw battle” in the Legislature each year, said state Sen. Odis Echols.

King was in Clovis for a meeting of the state Board of Economic Development.

Pages Past is compiled by Editor David Stevens. For more regional history, check out his weblog at:

www.highplainsyesterdays.com