Opinion: STEAM program combines fun and learning

By Betty Williamson

Local columnist

As a scientific term, “steam” is recognized as the vapor that rises when water is heated.

At the Portales Public Library, it has a whole different meaning, and one that was made possible by an innovative children’s librarian and a timely gift from a generous anonymous donor.

Early this century, public schools latched onto the acronym STEM, short for “science, technology, engineering, and math,” a concept of a emphasizing these four disciplines to lead more students into those fields. Many schools have since added that all important A for “arts,” and it’s not uncommon now to hear about STEAM programs.

But I really like the one that Tawna Luscombe, children’s librarian at the Portales library, has going every Tuesday afternoon, and judging by how hard it is to get the participants out of the building before the library locks up each Tuesday evening, she’s onto something.

The idea wasn’t born overnight. Tawna said she’d explored STEM/STEAM programs for several years. After attending a STEM-focused workshop, “I began incorporating some STEM activities into my preschool story time as a trial run,” she said, “and it was a hit.”

In 2014, the library’s summer reading program had a science-based theme, and “the kids really soaked up doing experiments and hands-on projects,” Tawna said.

“I was in the beginning stages of trying to get a true STEM program started and was looking at products we might need and funding ideas when I had the very good fortune of receiving a donation from a wonderful patron,” Tawna said. “This patron is extremely dedicated to the library and has a true passion for helping kids. She approached me one day and asked if I had any projects that I needed money for and I knew immediately what I wanted help with. With her generous donation, we were able to purchase a nice starter assortment of STEAM products to kick off a new program.”

The library is now home to a substantial collection of “gadgets and gizmos for the kids to enjoy,” Tawna said, including Keva planks, Legos, Cubelets robots and robotic kits, circuit board projects, mind puzzles, and games. The Lego selection was expanded recently (because one can never have too many) with a donation from another library family.

The children who attend are given minimal direction, a concept that often surprises them.

“I’ve found that they are so used to being told exactly how to do things that at first they have a hard time getting started on their own,” Tawna said, “but in a few minutes they just take off. I don’t make any examples and only give them basic ideas to get them started so that they don’t feel boxed in.”

“Every week, no matter what the project has been, these kids have had a huge smile on their face the entire time,” she noted. “They are genuinely happy to be here and they’ve really surprised me by collaborating without being asked, to help one another figure out something tricky or to make something bigger or better by working together.”

If you know student in kindergarten through sixth grade who would enjoy Afterschool STEAM, the program starts at 4:30 p.m. each Tuesday in the library meeting room. Like all library activities, it is free.

A final caution: Please don’t tell these kids they are learning. They are having too much fun to notice.

Betty Williamson believes the best education happens outside the box. You may reach her at pepnm@hotmail.com.