Opinion: Homecoming season has arrived

By Cindy Kleyn-Kennedy

Education columnist

Fall is the season of “Homecoming.” Interestingly, while Homecoming has been celebrated since the 1800s, its actual origins remain contested. Common to all, however, is a football game as centerpiece, with alumni invited to return, uniting with current students to strengthen a sense of school pride, through parades, pep rallies, dances, speeches and other events.

Today happens to be Marshall Middle School’s Homecoming, and the entire week — Spirit Week — has been filled with related activities, including a daily dress code theme, from Sports day, to Twin Day, to Decades Day, where all dress in a specific decade’s fashions. Facilitating teacher Cynthia Lopez described the activities: “Everyone gets involved, dressing according the day’s theme, staff and students alike. The kids love it!”

In addition to the big pep rally, a new event has been added to the mix: the “First Annual MMS Football Homecoming Tailgating Event.” The tailgate will take place after school, near Marshall’s practice fields in a grassy area with trees. The event has been jointly organized by Marshall staff and the school’s PAC (Parent Advisory Committee), specifically, to “get students more involved and build relationships between Marshall staff, students, and parents.”

Lopez continued: “There will be booths set up by various school groups, like Student Council, the Spanish Club, an Information Booth, and more. We want to involve our kids more in school activities, especially our incoming 6th graders, so they become aware of what’s available.” Food will be supplied by staff, parents, and some local businesses, either through donations or with deep discounts offered.

One other special event has been initiated by students themselves: the 8th grade football team decided they wanted to get together the day before the game to share a meal, so they could bond and grow closer, much as the high school team does. Parents sprang into action, and have made this possible, by supplying both the location as well as the dinner.

Marshall PAC president Emily Gum and PAC parent Veronica Apodaca, both of whom have children at multiple schools, enthusiastically described all of the opportunities available through working in your children’s school PAC. Every school has one, and it’s a great way to be more involved with your children’s education through various fun activities, doing as much or as little as you’re able. Simply contact your child’s school for more information.

Amazing what can be accomplished when people work together.



Cindy Kleyn-Kennedy is the Instructional Technology Coordinator for the Clovis Municipal Schools and can be reached at cindy.kleynkennedy@clovis-schools.org