Mesa recognized as Blue Ribbon School

By Douglas Clark

Staff Writer

dclark@cnjonline.com

Clovis’ Mesa Elementary School is one of three New Mexico schools recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a 2016 Blue Ribbon School.

Officials said Mesa also earned the award in 2001, adding the Blue Ribbon School award is one of the nation’s highest honors for excellent academic achievement or academic improvement in schools.

A news release from New Mexico Public Education Department reported Mesa joined the New Mexico School for the Arts in Santa Fe and Cloudcroft Middle School in receiving the designation.

“We are very proud of the efforts of everyone at Mesa — the students, parents, teachers and leadership,” Clovis schools Superintendent Jody Balch said.

“The award is a reflection of the total commitment to the educational process.”

Balch said New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is tentatively scheduled to visit Mesa next week, depending on whether the Legislature meets in special session.

Mesa was recognized for Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing. The school serves more than 500 students.

“Closing the achievement gap to me is a big deal because it means not just our ‘high’ kids are doing well and not just our ‘average’ kids are doing well,” Mesa Principal Julie Howell said.

“When you look at all of the subgroups, all of our kids are doing well. That’s important to me because every kid at our school matters.”

Howell, in her sixth year as Mesa principal, said U.S. education officials invited Mesa to apply for Blue Ribbon status last year. Howell and fourth-grade teacher Silvia Miranda wrote the successful application, she said, and they will travel to Washington, D.C., to accept the honor Nov. 7-8.

“I am so proud of our students, teachers, and school staff,” Gov. Martinez said in the news release. “Their hard work paid off; they deserve this national recognition. This just goes to show that our students and schools can compete with the very best. I have no doubt that our students will continue to rise to the occasion and make our state proud.”

Officials said the three New Mexico schools are among 329 schools and just 279 public schools across the country to be named 2016 Blue Ribbon Schools.

The U.S. Department of Education website states the Blue Ribbon award “affirms the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging content.

“The National Blue Ribbon School flag gracing an entry or flying overhead is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.”