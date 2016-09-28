Events calendar — Sept. 29

Today

Preschool Storytime — 6 p.m.

Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.

Information: 575-356-3940

Tween Programs — 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Tour de Taco — 8 a.m.

Taco Box, 136 W. 21st St., Clovis.

Northern Curry County Old Timers Day — 1 p.m.

Broadview Nazarene Church, Broadview.

Information: 575-791-5296

2nd Annual Bowl-A-Thon — Noon

Mainline Bowling, 120 Maple St., Clovis.

Information: 575-218-5095

Ongoing

Artist of the Month — Amy Armenta, Clovis-Carver Public Library. Information: 575-769-7840

Artist of the Month for October — Bob and Regina Dart, Clovis-Carver Public Library. Information: 575-769-7840

