Education feature: Clovis High to hold mock election

With the November general election just over one month away, educators across the nation are working to put knowledge garnered from social studies and government classes to practical use. Clovis High School is included in that number, as officials said prep work is underway that will result in students casting votes the second week in November.

“Every student at Clovis High School will have an opportunity to participate in our mock election, which will be held on the same day as the general election, Nov. 8,” said Clovis High School U.S. government and history teacher Scott Robinson.

“In the government classes we will spend time researching the candidates, including the third-party candidates, learning about their various platforms. And every student has a social studies class, so we are reaching every everyone. We give the students an outline to help them learn where candidates stand on taxes, immigration and foreign policy, among other topics.”

Robinson said the weeks prior to the election allow students to establish framework from which decisions are made.

“We talk about liberalism versus conservatism, so students can start identifying where they fall under the political spectrum,” he said.

“Our juniors who are in the government classes are tasked with analyzing the debates, where we break down debating techniques and judge how the candidates did on the issues.

“The students register a couple of weeks before the election to gain familiarity with that process and in conjunction with the county clerk’s office, we offer information to any student who has parents who may not be registered to vote — as well as any students who are age 18 and eligible to vote in the election. It’s a great opportunity to potentially get more voters involved.”

Kei Kawashima-Ginsberg is director of the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement.

“Studies show that civic health is a key factor in a community’s economic health,” he said. “Consequently, the civic education that all citizens receive is essential to ensuring a prosperous democratic society. Civic education that promotes civic engagement helps all students develop a sense of efficacy and civic duty.”

On Election Day, Clovis High School students will be responsible for locating the proper locale in which they cast their ballots with assistance from peers who have offered to serve, Robinson said.

“We’ll have the students come down to the lecture hall, which will be broken down into voting districts,” he said. “We have students who have volunteered to serve as election workers, where the voters will sign in, receive their ballots and cast them in a voting booth. We’ll have students hand counting the ballots and the following morning, as the nation learns who the new president is, we will announce which candidate carried the vote at Clovis High School.”