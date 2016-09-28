Coates trial rescheduled

Staff report

The jury trial for Anthony Verdell Coates that had been scheduled this week has been rescheduled for October.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Stover said another trial involving a juvenile defendant was scheduled the same day as Coates’ trial. By court rule, a juvenile case must come before an adult criminal case, Stover said.

Court records show Coates, 50, faces multiple counts of felony charges, including criminal sexual penetration in the first degree (child under 13), criminal sexual contact of a minor in the third degree (child under 13), criminal sexual penetration in the second degree (child 13-18, force or coercion), and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.