Weekly New Mexico fishing report — Sept. 27

This fishing report, provided by Bill Dunn and New Mexico Department of Game & Fish, has been generated from the best information available from area officers and anglers. Conditions encountered after the report is compiled may differ, as stream, lake and weather conditions alter fish and angler activities.

Northwest

Abiquiu Lake — Early in the week fishing was good jigging deep with tubes for smallmouth bass but action slowed over the weekend as a front moved through the area. We had no other reports.

Animas River — Water flow near Aztec on Monday morning was 352 cfs. We had no reports from anglers this week.

Albuquerque Area Drains — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Bluewater Lake — Fishing was fair using large streamers, crank baits and jerk baits for tiger muskie. Fishing was slow to fair using hotdogs and liver for catfish. We had no other reports.

Brazos River — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Canjilon Lakes — Closed by the U.S. Forest Service until further notice due to danger from falling trees. The lakes will not reopen in 2016.

Chama River — Monday morning water flows below El Vado and Abiquiu were 507 cfs and 533 cfs respectively. Fishing below El Vado was very good using Rapalas, wooly buggers, night crawlers, PowerBait, Panther Martin spinners and Kastmasters for brown, cutthroat and rainbow trout. Fishing above El Vado was good using Panther Martin spinners and Pistol Petes for brown trout. We had no reports from below Abiquiu.

Cochiti Lake — Fishing was slow for all species.

El Vado Lake — Fishing was slow to fair using spinners for smallmouth bass. We had no other reports.

Fenton Lake — Fishing over the past weekend was fair to good using PowerBait, worms, salmon eggs, Pistol Petes and wooly buggers for trout.

Heron Lake — Fishing from the bank was fair using cheese PowerBait for rainbow trout and kokanee. We had no other reports.

Jackson Lake — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Jemez Waters — Stream flow on the Jemez River near Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 15 cfs. Fishing on the Jemez was slow to fair using San Juan worms, copper John Barrs and salmon eggs for trout. Fishing on the upper Cebolla was good using stimulators, copper John Barrs and worms for rainbow trout. Fishing on the Rio Las Vacas was fair to good using ant patterns, worms and salmon eggs. We had no reports on other streams in the area.

Laguna Del Campo — Fishing was slow to fair using Pistol Petes and PowerBait for trout.

Lake Farmington — We had no reports from anglers this week. Nonmotorized watercraft are now allowed on Lake Farmington. Fees are $50 for the season or $5 daily.

Manzano Lake — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Navajo Lake — Fishing was good using swim baits, spinner baits, tubes, jigs, top water lures, crank baits, jerk baits and Kastmasters for smallmouth bass and largemouth bass. Fishing was good using swim baits, top water lures and spinner baits for northern pike. A few catfish were caught by anglers using liver and crank baits. We had no other reports.

San Gregorio Lake — Fishing was slow.

San Juan River — Stream flow as of Monday morning was 576 cfs. The city of Farmington will be conducting tests on one of their power production units on Wednesday resulting in some minor variations in flow throughout the day. The tests will begin at 4 a.m. and conclude by 3 p.m. Following the tests, the release will be set at 450 cfs. Fishing through the quality waters section was good using black and brown foam wing emergers, ju jus, small bead-head, pheasant tail nymphs, San Juan worms and crystal flash midges. Fishing through the bait section was good using night crawlers, wooly buggers, copper John Barrs, San Juan worms, jerk baits, PowerBait and salmon eggs for trout.

Seven Springs Brood Pond — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Tingley Beach — Fishing at the Central and Youth Ponds was fair using hotdogs, homemade dough baits, liver and worms for catfish. We had no other reports.

Trout Lakes — Fishing was good using spinners, Pistol Petes, PowerBait, worms, salmon eggs and spinners for trout.

Northeast

Charette Lakes — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Clayton Lake — Fishing was fair using spinners, night crawlers and PowerBait for trout. We had no other reports.

Cimarron River — Stream flow below Eagle Nest on Monday was 7.4 cfs. Fishing was good using BWOs, Royal Coachmen, hoppers, wooly worms, copper John Barrs, bead-head, pheasant tail nymphs, worms and salmon eggs for trout. Fishing at the Gravel Pit Lakes was fair using Pistol Petes, PowerBait, worms and spinners for trout.

Conchas Lake — Fishing was fair to good using soft swim baits, top water lures, creature baits, senkos and tubes for smallmouth bass and largemouth bass. Fishing was slow to fair using crank baits and curly tail grubs for white bass. Fishing was fair using liver, night crawlers, homemade dough bait and cut bait for catfish. We had no other reports.

Cowles Ponds — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek — Fishing was good using small spinners and PowerBait for trout.

Eagle Rock Lake — Fishing was fair to good using Pistol Petes, Panther Martins, worms and PowerBait for trout.

Eagle Nest Lake — Fishing for rainbow trout was good using PowerBait from the bank and trolling Platte River specials tipped with PowerBait this past week. Fishing was good using worms for perch. Fishing for kokanee was slow. The 24th Annual Fish Fest is under way and runs through September 25. For more information, call 575-377-6941.

Gallinas River — Fishing was good using spinners, worms and salmon eggs for trout.

Hopewell Lake — Fishing was fair using worms, Pistol Petes and PowerBait for trout.

Lake Alice — Trout fishing was slow.

Lake Maloya — Fishing was at best sporadic with just a few trout caught by anglers using salmon peach and garlic PowerBait.

Los Pinos River — Fishing was good using bead-head, prince nymphs, BWOs, San Juan worms, copper John Barrs, PowerBait, salmon eggs and worms for trout.

Maxwell Lake 13 — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Monastery Lake — Fishing was slow to fair using PowerBait, salmon eggs and prince nymphs for trout.

Morphy Lake — Trout fishing was slow.

Pecos River — Stream flow on Monday was 49 cfs. Trout fishing was good using golden stoneflies, BWOs, wooly worms, San Juan worms, Panther Martins, salmon eggs and worms. A few catfish were caught by anglers using worms and liver.

Red River — Stream flow below the hatchery on Monday was 53 cfs. We had no reports from anglers this week.

Red River City Ponds — Fishing was good using PowerBait, garlic eggs, worms and small Kastmasters for trout.

Rio Costilla — Stream flow near Costilla on Monday morning was 55 cfs. We had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Grande — Stream flow on Monday at the Taos Junction Bridge was 206 cfs. Fishing was very good using spinners, Kastmasters, PowerBait and night crawlers for trout. A few smallmouth bass were caught by anglers using streamers and spinners. We had no other reports.

Rio Hondo — Stream flow near Valdez on Monday was 18 cfs. Fishing was good using worms for trout.

Rio Pueblo — Stream flow near Penasco on Monday was 6.8 cfs. We had no reports from anglers this week.

Santa Barbara River — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Santa Cruz Reservoir — Fishing was fair using bead-head, hare’s ear nymphs, spinners, night crawlers and PowerBait for trout.

Shuree Ponds — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Springer Lake — Fishing slow for all species.

Storrie Lake — Fishing was slow to fair using chicken liver for catfish. Fishing for trout was slow but picking up with several caught by anglers using PowerBait. We had no other reports.

Stubblefield Lake — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Ute Lake — Fishing slow to fair using bottom bouncer night crawler rigs and grubs for walleye. The fish were scattered between 15 and 28 feet. Fishing for white bass slowed considerably over the past week. Fishing for largemouth bass and smallmouth bass was slow to fair using crank baits, spinner baits and top water lures. We had no other reports. The surface water temp was in the mid 50s.

Winsor Creek — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest

Alumni Pond — Fishing was slow to fair using hotdogs, worms and homemade dough bait for catfish. We had no other reports.

Bear Canyon Lake — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Bill Evans Lake — Fishing was slow to fair using worms, hotdogs and liver for catfish. Fishing for largemouth bass was slow to fair using worms, salt craws and top water lures. Fishing was fair using worms for bluegill. We had no other reports.

Caballo Lake — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Elephant Butte Lake — Fishing was fair to good using crank baits, top water lures, jigging spoons, swim baits and curly tail grubs for white bass. Fishing was fair using top water lures, swim baits, senkos, jigs, creature baits and crank baits for smallmouth bass and largemouth bass. Fishing was good using liver, crawdads and shad for catfish. We had no other reports. The surface water temp was in the mid 70s.

Escondida Lake — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Gila River — Stream flow as of Monday morning was 135 cfs. We had no reports from anglers this week.

Glenwood Pond — Fishing was good using PowerBait for trout.

Lake Roberts — Fishing was fair using night crawlers, hotdogs and shrimp for catfish. A few trout were caught by anglers using PowerBait and spoons. We had no other reports.

Percha Dam — Fishing was slow for all species. We had no reports from anglers this week.

Quemado Lake — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Grande — Stream flow below Elephant Butte Monday morning was 0.00 cfs. Fishing was good to excellent using worms and liver for catfish. Fishing was slow to fair using grubs and minnows for white bass. We had no other reports.

Snow Lake — Fishing was fair using worms and PowerBait for trout.

Young Pond — Fishing for catfish was good last week but slowed over the weekend. Best baits were hotdogs and worms. We had no other reports.

Southeast

Alto Lake — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Bataan Lake — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Black River — Stream flow above Malaga on Monday was 13 cfs. Fishing was slow for all species.

Blue Hole Park Pond — Fishing was fair using night crawlers and hotdogs for catfish. We had no other reports.

Bonito Lake — Closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage.

Bosque Redondo Lake — Fishing was slow but there were a few catfish caught by anglers using chicken liver, beef liver and homemade dough bait.

Bottomless Lakes — Fishing was slow for all species.

Brantley Lake — Anglers are required to catch and release all fish here as high levels of pesticides have been found in some fish. Fishing was fair to good using buzz baits, crank baits, senkos, tubes and creature baits for largemouth bass. Fishing was very good using crank baits, jerk baits, Kastmasters, top water lures and grubs for white bass.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Chaparral Park Lake — Fishing was fair using night crawlers and homemade dip baits for catfish.

El Rito Creek — Fishing was fair to good using Pistol Petes, worms, salmon eggs and PowerBait for trout. Fishing was slow to fair using worms for catfish. We had no other reports.

Eunice Lake — Fishing was slow to fair using liver and hotdogs for catfish. We had no other reports.

Green Meadow Lake — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Greene Acres Lake — Fishing was fair using homemade dough bait, worms and hotdogs for catfish. We had no other reports.

Grindstone Reservoir — Fishing was fair to good using worms, PowerBait and salmon eggs for trout. We had no other reports.

Jal Lake — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Van — We had no reports from anglers this week.

Oasis Park Lake — Fishing was fair to good using chicken liver, hot dog and worms for catfish. We had no other reports.

Pecos River — Stream flow below Sumner Lake as of Monday morning was 98 cfs. Fishing was fair using worms for catfish. We had no other reports.

Perch Lake — Fishing was fair using hotdogs and worms for catfish. We had no other reports.

Ruidoso River — Stream flow at Hollywood on Monday was 9 cfs. We had no reports from anglers this week.

Santa Rosa Lake — Fishing was slow for all species. Fishing pressure was light.

Sumner Lake — Fishing was slow for all species. There were a few bass caught by anglers using jigs, tubes and worms.