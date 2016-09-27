Tuesday area prep volleyball summaries — Sept. 27

Texico 3, Eunice 0
Texico 25 25 25
Eunice 13 10 14
Texico individual statistics
Kills — Jasmine Gannon 19, Mel Davalos 6, Maryelle Dickerman 4. Blocks — Gannon 3, three tied with 1. Digs — Micah Pinnell 13, Gannon 7, Cynthia Reynoso 6, Kaylee Miller 5. Aces — Pinnell 6, Reynoso 3, Riley Thompson 2. Assists — Miller 18, Baylee Sours 12. Record — Texico 9-1. Junior varsity — Texico def. Eunice 25-11, 25-9.
Elida 3, Melrose 0
Melrose 21 14 18
Elida 25 25 25
Melrose individual statistics
Kills — Hannah Wofford 8, Brette DeVaney 8, Natalie Mondragon 6. Blocks — none. Digs — LaKasey Mondragon 14, Wofford 6, Kiki Roybal 5, Wofford 5. Aces — Roybal 2, three tied with 1. Assists — Landry Widner 20. Record — Melrose 7-4. Junior high — Elida def. Melrose 2-0 (scores n/a).