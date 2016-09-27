School board begins bond renewal process

Staff report

The Clovis Municipal Schools Board of Education on Tuesday took the first step toward asking voters to renew $20 million in general obligation bonds next year.

The board introduced a resolution for a Feb. 7 election to renew bonds for six years at a rate of about $67 in property tax for a $100,000 home.

According to the resolution, general obligation bond proceeds from the bond will be expended to :

• Erect, remodel, make additions to and furnish school buildings within the district.

• Purchase or improve school grounds

• Purchase computer software and hardware for student use in public schools

• Provide matching funds for capital outlay projects funded pursuant to the Public Schools Capital Outlay Act or any combination of these purposes.

The board also introduced a proclamation referencing two school board positions will be on the ballot — District 1, currently held by Kyle Snider, and District 2, currently occupied by Cindy Osburn. Each position carries a full term of four years.

According to the proclamation, voting would take place at Colonial Park Golf Course, the Youth Recreation Building, Roy Walker Community Center, Trinity United Methodist Church, North Plains Mall and the Curry County Administrative Complex.

In other agenda actions:

• The school board voted to accept revisions for college prep mathematics and real life mathematics.

• The panel also accepted a pair of scoreboard donations, one to Clovis High School at Leon Williams Stadium from the Bank of Clovis, as well as a scoreboard to Yucca Middle School from the Citizens Bank of Clovis and Kizer Land and Cattle.