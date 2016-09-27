Police blotter — Sept. 28

Following is a sampling of calls received by dispatchers for Clovis police, Curry County sheriff and area fire stations:
Monday
• 10:08 a.m.: Resisting, evading or obstructing a police officer, 2100 block of North Martin Luther King Jr., Boulevard.
• 11:04 a.m.: Burglary (residence), 1300 block of Ash Street.
• 2:25 p.m.: Larceny over $500, 1500 block of Westchester Avenue.
• 4:08 p.m.: Criminal damage up to $1,000, 800 block of Pile Street.
• 5:52 p.m.: Failure to appear (misdemeanor), 400 block of Georgia Street.
• 7:58 p.m.: Cruelty to animals, 800 block of Hondo Street.
• 11:05 p.m.: Contempt of court, Grand Avenue and Thornton Street.
Jail log
The following were booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center on Monday:
• Leroy Romero, 23, parole violation.
• Danielle Andrews, 32, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer (service of process).
• Matthew Gonzalez, 27, burglary of a vehicle.
• Jennelle Mullins, 25, forgery (make or alter), fraud (over $500 but not more than $2,500), conspiracy to commit forgery (make or alter).
• Eric Marez, 31, driving under the influence of liquor (impaired) (first offense).
• Dan Lucero, 50, receiving/transferring stolen motor vehicles (first offense), possession of a controlled substance (felony- narcotic drug).
• Rebecca Sotelo, 38, probation violation.
• Abel K. Abeyta, 18, no driver’s license, contempt of court, possession of a controlled substance (felony – narcotic drug).
• Jose Lucero, 42, possession of a controlled substance (felony – narcotic drug), tampering with evidence (third or fourth degree felony).
The following were released from the Curry County Adult Detention Center on Monday:
• Bryson Mykel Campos, 23.
• Wilson Ortiz Gonzales, 27.
• Dan Lucero, 50.
• Abel K. Abeyta, 18.
— Compiled by CNJ staff